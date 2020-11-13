Fortinet Again Named as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet “We believe Fortinet delivers the broadest and most complete security platform in the industry. We have pioneered the Security-driven Networking approach, integrating security into every element of the network and enabling customers to protect any edge, at any scale. Fortinet has been named a Leader in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewall. Fortinet also recently announced its placement as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. We credit our continued successes to our ongoing commitment to innovation, unique and flexible security platform, and approach to securing the entire attack surface – whether on-prem or in the cloud.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls. This marks the 11th time Fortinet has been recognized in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-generation Firewalls (NGFWs) are an integral component of Fortinet’s Security Fabric platform, which provides broad visibility and protection across the entire attack surface. Fortinet FortiGate NGFWs protect any edge and at any scale because they are powered by purpose-built Security Processing Units (SPUs) resulting in the industry’s highest Security Compute Rating. Fortinet continues to drive innovation with its Secure SD-WAN offering as well, with advanced routing and industry’s most flexible security options via an integrated NGFW or SASE-based cloud-delivered security.

Fortinet believes its placement in the Leaders quadrant is largely due to the company’s ongoing commitment to offer a Security-driven Networking approach, which integrates security into every element of the network and enables customers to:

Manage operational and security risks for better business continuity: Digital transformation offers tremendous opportunities for businesses to create value and realize efficiencies. However, it also creates new security risks, such as expanding the attack surface for would-be cyber adversaries. With Fortinet NGFWs, customers can achieve full visibility into their networks, applications, and potential threats. Fortinet offers the industry’s highest Security Compute Rating through the power of the company’s purpose-built Secure Processing Units (SPUs - e.g. NP7) to deliver optimal user experience at any scale.

Digital transformation offers tremendous opportunities for businesses to create value and realize efficiencies. However, it also creates new security risks, such as expanding the attack surface for would-be cyber adversaries. With Fortinet NGFWs, customers can achieve full visibility into their networks, applications, and potential threats. Fortinet offers the industry’s highest Security Compute Rating through the power of the company’s purpose-built Secure Processing Units (SPUs - e.g. NP7) to deliver optimal user experience at any scale. Reduce Cost and Complexity : As the digital attack surface expands, security teams must also expand their defense capabilities. Fortinet NGFWs allow customers to build defense in depth through segmentation, dynamic trust, and advanced security inspection to keep operations running. FortiGate NGFWs protect business applications with AI-powered and ML-powered FortiGuard services, eliminating the need of point products and resulting in optimal total cost of ownership (TCO).

As the digital attack surface expands, security teams must also expand their defense capabilities. Fortinet NGFWs allow customers to build defense in depth through segmentation, dynamic trust, and advanced security inspection to keep operations running. FortiGate NGFWs protect business applications with AI-powered and ML-powered FortiGuard services, eliminating the need of point products and resulting in optimal total cost of ownership (TCO). Improve Operational Efficiencies: A single-pane-of-glass management enabled by Fabric Management Center provides a complete and consolidated view across a variety of network edges, on-prem or in the cloud. Fabric Management Center provides automation, and orchestration for the Security Fabric that extends to 400+ ecosystem integrations. This simplifies enterprise-wide workflows across FortiGate, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, and Ecosystem Partners.



Building off the power of Security-driven Networking and our industry-leading FortiGate NGFWs, Fortinet also offers industry’s most flexible and hyperscale security solutions to meet escalating and often unpredictable capacity needs that can quickly outpace an organization’s security solution performance capabilities.

In addition to being recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Fortinet was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls. Fortinet believes that this additional customer validation further highlights that Fortinet’s simple, secure, and scalable platform approach resonates with customers across all industries.

SUPPORTING QUOTE

“Fortinet’s continuous leadership in the network firewall market and continued innovation enables us to offer a highly flexible and secure offering that we can scale to meet our customers’ escalating needs. The combination of FortiGate Network Firewalls and the Fortinet Security Fabric platform allows us to offer our customers high-performance security solutions that protect across the entire attack surface.”

– Justin, Tibbs, National Security Practice CSO, Presidio

Additional Resources

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 480,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright 2020 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

