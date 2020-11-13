 

TransAtlantic Petroleum Notified of NYSE American Listing Deficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 23:03  |  86   |   |   

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) today announced that, on November 9, 2020, the Company received a letter (the “Letter”) from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) indicating that it has determined that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards contained in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii), and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide because the Company reported a shareholders’ equity deficit of $17.3 million as of June 30, 2020, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in the five most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2019.

In order to maintain its listing on the NYSE American, the Company must submit a plan by December 9, 2020, advising of actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by May 9, 2022 (the “Plan”). The Company intends to prepare the Plan and submit it to the NYSE American by December 9, 2020. If the NYSE American does not accept the Plan, the Company will be subject to delisting proceedings. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Plan will be accepted by the NYSE American.

In the interim, the Company’s common shares will continue to be listed on the NYSE American, subject to the Company’s compliance with other continued listing requirements of the NYSE American. The Letter does not affect the Company’s business operations or its reporting obligations under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), nor does the Letter conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company’s material agreements.

As previously announced, on August 7, 2020, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, TAT Holdco LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“Parent”) controlled by a group of holders (the “Preferred Shareholder Group”) representing 100% of the Company’s outstanding 12.0% Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares, and TAT Merger Sub LLC, a Texas limited liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into Merger Sub (the “merger”) and each of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (other than the Excluded Shares and Dissenting Shares (each as defined in the Merger Agreement)) will be canceled and will be converted automatically into the right to receive $0.13 in cash. If the merger is consummated, the Company’s common shares will be delisted from the NYSE American and Toronto Stock Exchange and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as soon as practicable following the effective time of the merger. Shareholders of the Company will be asked to vote on the adoption and approval of the Merger Agreement, a Bermuda statutory merger agreement, and the transactions contemplated thereby at a special meeting of the Company’s shareholders that will be held on December 17, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
TransAtlantic Petroleum Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TransAtlantic Petroleum Notified of NYSE American Listing Deficiency HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) today announced that, on November 9, 2020, the Company received a letter (the “Letter”) from the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 Clinical Trials Featured on ...
Pure Gold Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
AIM ImmunoTech Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update
Taat Producing 600 lb / 272 kg of Beyond Tobacco Per Day, Increased Capacity from Upgraded ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces that it will Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16, 2020