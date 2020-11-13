 

Aya Gold & Silver Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Montreal, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, November 13, 2020 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

 

Quarterly Highlights

  • Production of 113,655 oz of silver  
  • Sales of 81,423 oz of silver
  • 26,034 tons of ore processed at an average grade of 217 g/t Ag
  • Average realized silver price of $25.04/oz vs $24.39/oz average silver spot price in the quarter
  • Successful closing of a private placement offering of C$26,225,000
  • Launch of a feasibility study for the expansion of the Zgounder Silver Mine
  • Commencement of 15,000-meter exploration program at Zgounder
  • Ongoing maintenance program at flotation and cyanidation plants

 

“As expected, this was a transition quarter for Aya that sets the table for stronger operations in the coming quarters. Despite operational challenges, revenue grew by 14% compared to the same quarter in the prior year due to a favourable silver pricing environment. We are well positioned following our recently oversubscribed private placement to roll out our optimization plan, fund our exploration programs and complete the feasibility study to expand operations at the Zgounder Silver Mine,” said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO.

    Three-month periods ended September 30,  
Key Performance Metrics   Q3-2020 Q3-2019 % Variation
Operational        
Ore Processed (tons)   26,034 31,352 (17%)
Average Grade (g/t Ag)   216.9 222.5 (3%)
Mill Recovery (%)   62.6% 68.6% (9%)
Silver Ingots Produced (oz)   93,691 25,118 273%
Silver in Concentrate for Sale Produced (oz)   19,964 153,841 (87%)
Total Silver Produced (oz)   113,655 178,959 (36%)
Silver Ingots Sold (oz)   81,423 33,831 141%
Silver in Concentrate for Sale Sold (oz)   - 79,740 (100%)
Total Silver Sales (oz)   81,423 113,571 (28%)
Average Realized Silver Price per Ounce ($/oz)   25.04 14.26 76%
 
