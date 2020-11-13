 

MeiraGTx Announces Investigational Gene Therapy Continues to Demonstrate Statistically Significant Improvement in Vision in Patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa One Year After Treatment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 23:55  |  90   |   |   

Data presented at AAO 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting show sustained improvements in retinal sensitivity at 12 months

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced 12-month data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT03252847) of AAV-RPGR, an investigational gene therapy in development for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). Statistically significant vision improvement in the dose escalation phase of the trial was sustained one year after treatment. These data were presented today as a late-breaker oral presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.

MeiraGTx and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, are jointly developing AAV-RPGR as part of a broader collaboration to develop and commercialize gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases.

In the ongoing Phase 1/2 MGT009 clinical trial, each patient was treated with subretinal delivery of AAV-RPGR in one eye and the patient’s other eye served as an untreated control. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety, with secondary endpoints assessing changes in visual function at pre-specified timepoints post-treatment. Baseline values were determined in triplicate.

In the dose escalation phase of the trial, data at the 12-month time point demonstrated statistically significant improvement in retinal sensitivity in treated eyes in both the low (n=3) and intermediate (n=4) dose cohorts, with six of seven patients demonstrating improved or stable vision in the treated eye one year after treatment.

“Significant vision improvement in XLRP patients was sustained one year after treatment with this novel gene therapy,” said Michel Michaelides1, BSc MB BS MD(Res) FRCOphth FACS, MGT009 trial investigator, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Moorfields Eye Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology, University College London. “XLRP is a degenerative disease that progresses to blindness in working-age adults. These findings suggest AAV-RPGR has the potential to not only stabilize vision, but to actually improve vision in patients who have no current therapeutic options.”

Seite 1 von 5
MeiraGTx Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MeiraGTx Announces Investigational Gene Therapy Continues to Demonstrate Statistically Significant Improvement in Vision in Patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa One Year After Treatment Data presented at AAO 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting show sustained improvements in retinal sensitivity at 12 monthsLONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 Clinical Trials Featured on ...
Pure Gold Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
AIM ImmunoTech Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update
Taat Producing 600 lb / 272 kg of Beyond Tobacco Per Day, Increased Capacity from Upgraded ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
MeiraGTx to Present at the Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit
05.11.20
MeiraGTx Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
MeiraGTx Announces Data from Ongoing Clinical Trial of AAV-RPGR for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa to be Presented at AAO 2020 Virtual Meeting