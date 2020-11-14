 

Helix Technologies Releases Q3 2020 Results 868% Increase in Software Adjusted EBITDA, Strengthened Balance Sheet, Growing Software Revenues and Client Numbers, While Gross Margin Grows for Third Consecutive Quarter

DENVER, CO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireHelix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX) (the “Company”) today reported its results for the third quarter of 2020, continuing with strong growth in its core software business and maintaining positive adjusted EBITDA despite increased one-time merger related expenses. Helix again delivered strong revenue numbers with increasing year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA for the software line. The company will not be hosting a conference call due to the pending merger transaction.  Interested investors can sign up for Helix Technologies Investor Updates here

“We continue to deliver profitable operations and expand our combined software footprint, which is the largest in the industry, period.  Our third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, and improvement in nearly every operational and financial metric, all done without additional capital, demonstrates to the market that our team continues to set the industry standard. Q3 was truly a pivotal quarter for Helix and in light of recent events we are poised to further expand on our market position into existing as well as newly legalized markets,” said Helix Technologies CEO and Executive Chairman Zachary L. Venegas.  “Helix has increased our net client count - delivering one of our strongest quarters ever in client retention and competitor take-aways - while growing 3rd party revenue. I am extremely pleased with the team's hard work and our competitive position heading into 2021.”

Highlights of Q3 and YTD 2020 Include:

  • Grew YTD revenue to $8.8mm, up 13% from 2019*
  • Improved YTD gross margin to 68%, up from 53% in 2019*
  • Grew Q3 2020 Software revenue to $2.8mm, up 18% from 2019 
  • Software revenue increased 6% QoQ, defying market headwinds
  • Generated Software Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.0mm in Q3 2020, an 868% increase from 2019
  • Overall Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $95K, the third straight quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, despite one-time costs
  • Overall Software gross margin YTD was 74%, a 14% improvement over 2019
  • Completed the divestiture of the Security Guarding business, creating a streamlined, pure play technology value proposition
  • Continued to strengthen balance sheet with $1.7mm in cash and a $1mm decrease in liabilities QoQ
  • Launched the nation’s first all-electronic medical marijuana patient reciprocity program in New Mexico

Notes:  

