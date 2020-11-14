Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 2 Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.B) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33025 per cumulative 5-year rate reset first preference share, series 2 (“Series 2 Share”) payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020.



The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).