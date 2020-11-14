 

Dow listed to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Today, Dow (NYSE: DOW) was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) by S&P Global, the investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing. This is the 21st year Dow has achieved this prestigious ranking as one of the top companies in the global chemical industry in terms of sustainability performance.

“It is an honor to be listed to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in recognition of our comprehensive sustainability programs,” said Mary Draves, chief sustainability officer and vice president of Environment, Health and Safety. “For us, it’s more than programs. Sustainability is infused throughout our company culture in how we make decisions, run our businesses and operations, and innovate new products. Through our 2025 Sustainability Goals and the power of our people, we strive to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our expertise in materials science and in collaboration with our partners.”

In addition, Dow was named to the DJSI North America Index. Dow performed particularly well in Operational Eco-efficiency, Labor Practice Indicators, and Environmental and Social Reporting. These scores reflect Dow’s continued strong performance and efforts to increase transparency.

Since launching in 1999, the DJSI has provided benchmarking of the world’s largest companies in terms of their economic, environmental, and social performance. Approximately 3,500 companies are asked to participate in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Learn more about sustainability at Dow, including its 2025 Sustainability Goals and new sustainability targets at Science & Sustainability.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

