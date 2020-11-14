Dow listed to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Today, Dow (NYSE: DOW) was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) by S&P Global, the investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing. This is the 21st year Dow has achieved this prestigious ranking as one of the top companies in the global chemical industry in terms of sustainability performance.

“It is an honor to be listed to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in recognition of our comprehensive sustainability programs,” said Mary Draves, chief sustainability officer and vice president of Environment, Health and Safety. “For us, it’s more than programs. Sustainability is infused throughout our company culture in how we make decisions, run our businesses and operations, and innovate new products. Through our 2025 Sustainability Goals and the power of our people, we strive to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our expertise in materials science and in collaboration with our partners.”