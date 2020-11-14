 

Aura Minerals Releases Its Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals, Inc. (“Aura Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has filed today its interim financial statements for the third quarter of 2020, its associated management’s discussion and analysis and related certification filings for the third quarter of 2020 (collectively, the “Third Quarter Results”).

Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO of Aura, comments: “We at Aura are very pleased with both our quarterly results and the new trajectory for the company. Not only did we start this quarter with a successful IPO in Brazil, significantly strengthening our balance sheet and our support base, but also we delivered on our promises: Stronger production, lower cost and continued profit growth. Today, we published another record high result for Aura. Our team was able to achieve these results while also focusing on the safety of our employees, rigorously implementing procedures to avoid spread of COVID-19 within our operations, allowing us to resume near full production in our operations. The Q3 results shows that we continue to increase production when compared to Q4 2019 (pre-COVID-19 impacts) and to reduce costs. Moreover, we expect to continue to generate future growth by advancing several projects in our portfolio and adding more production during Q4 and the years to come.”

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which include, but are not limited to, future development of the Company’s projects and increases in production.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and Gold Road mine in the United States. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa                 
President & CEO                
305-239-9332


