FREEHOLD, NJ, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anna T. Chew, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Eugene W. Landy, Chairman of the Board, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference, which will be held virtually on November 17-19, 2020.



UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.