 

VIVUS Seeks Bankruptcy Court Approval of Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization and Existing Stock Record Date

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 10, 2020, VIVUS, Inc. (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company, filed the Second Amended Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of VIVUS, Inc. and Its Affiliated Debtors [Docket No. 339] (as may be amended, modified, or supplemented from time to time, the “Plan”) with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”). As set forth in a letter filed with the Bankruptcy Court (the “Equity Support Letter”), the Plan has the full support of the official committee of equity security holders appointed in the Company’s chapter 11 case (the “Equity Committee”) and incorporates the terms and conditions of the plan support agreement filed with the Bankruptcy Court on November 5, 2020 [Docket No. 329] and available, along with all other documents filed with the Bankruptcy Court, on the electronic case filing docket and free of charge on the website maintained by the Company’s voting agent, Bankruptcy Management Solutions, Inc. d/b/a Stretto (the “Voting Agent”) at https://cases.stretto.com/vivus/. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the Plan and the Plan Supplement (as defined herein), which govern in the event of any inconsistency. Unless otherwise indicated, all capitalized terms used herein have the same meaning assigned in the Plan.

Existing Stock Settlement, Existing Stock Record Date, and Liquidating Trust

Upon confirmation of the Plan by the Bankruptcy Court, only holders of issued and outstanding common stock of the Company as of the “Existing Stock Record Date” (“Existing Stock”) will be eligible to participate in the “Existing Stock Settlement” set forth in Section 5.3 of the Plan and subject to the conditions thereof. The Company today announced that, subject to confirmation of the Plan, the “Existing Stock Record Date” shall be Friday, November 13, 2020.

The Existing Stock Settlement, as described in the Plan, may entitle eligible holders of Existing Stock to receive interests in a liquidating trust (the “Liquidating Trust” and such interests, the “Liquidating Trust Interests”) that will be established on the Effective Date solely for the purpose of distributing certain Royalty Payments in connection with Net Sales (as defined in the Royalty Agreement) of VI-0106, if any, pursuant to the Royalty Agreement to eligible holders of Existing Stock. The initial seed funding amount for the Liquidating Trust will be determined by the Equity Committee (subject to the Company’s reasonable consent) and will be funded by the Company from the $6 million Existing Stock Cash amount pursuant to the Plan. The Company and its affiliates have no obligation to fund, develop, or market VI-0106 and make no assurances that any Royalty Payments will be made in connection therewith. Section 5.4(g) of the Plan addresses whether the Liquidating Trust Interests are transferable.

