 

Ahold Delhaize elevates its position as a world leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.11.2020, 11:00   

Zaandam, the Netherlands, 14 November, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that it has elevated its position as a world leader in the Food and Staples Retailing sector in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World).   


Ahold Delhaize improved its score with 14 points compared to the 2019 score, receiving 83 out of 100. This score is well above the industry average of 31 points. This year marks the fifth consecutive year the company has been ranked among industry leaders. 

The DJSI World benchmark cited Ahold Delhaize’s continued focus on healthier eating as one of the contributors to the improved score, along with the company’s efforts to further reduce its climate impact. Examples are Ahold Delhaize’s Science Based Targets to halve carbon emissions, as well as the company’s climate impact scenarios. In addition, the continued efforts of the Ahold Delhaize brands to improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance were crucial in improving this year’s score. 


“I’m proud that our industry-leading work continues to be recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. This improved score is a testament to the efforts and results of associates across Ahold Delhaize who continue to integrate our healthy and sustainable ambitions into all facets of our business,” Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of our commitments to enable healthier and more sustainable diets, as well as in supporting our local communities. We also believe that consumers want to increase their engagement with companies who demonstrate strong values. Therefore, our continued investments and initiatives to address this call to action in ESG matters are a key priority at Ahold Delhaize. I would also like to congratulate the other leaders in the World Index. Let’s work together on our joint ambition toward a healthier planet.” 

The DJSI World tracks the performance of the world’s leading companies against ESG criteria. It is an important barometer to measure our performance and progress in these areas, not only in our own operations but also with customers and in our supply chain. 

For more information about Ahold Delhaize’s Healthy and Sustainable strategy please visit: https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/sustainable-retailing/ 

Cautionary notice
This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as continue(d), focus, efforts, further, reduce, improve(d), continues, ambitions, commitments, enable, believe, initiatives, progress or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.


Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
10.11.20
Food Lion has received early termination of the HSR waiting period to acquire 62 stores from Southeastern Grocers
10.11.20
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20
05.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Ahold Delhaize auf 'Buy'
04.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt Ahold Delhaize auf 'hold'
04.11.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Märkte trotzen ungewissem Ausgang der US-Wahl
04.11.20
BARCLAYS belässt Ahold Delhaize auf 'Equal Weight'
04.11.20
Aktien Europa: Unklarer Ausgang der US-Wahlen macht Anleger nervös
04.11.20
Handelskonzern Ahold Delhaize wird erneut etwas optimistischer