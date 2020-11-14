Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls for the 21st Time

Check Point recognized as a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls. It is the 21st time in the company’s history that Check Point has been named a Leader for Enterprise Network Firewalls. We believe this year’s recognition highlights Check Point’s continued focus on integrating cloud and on premise security, enhancing performance and integration across its solution range, and its centralized, unified security management.



“Being recognized 21 times as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls is a huge accomplishment and a real testament to our market vision,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point. “We think this year’s recognition was driven by our obsessive focus on extending and consolidating our Infinity Architecture to secure every part of the enterprise network fabric, from cloud deployments and data centers to employees’ endpoints, mobiles and IoT devices. With our industry-leading threat prevention and holistic, centralized security management, enterprises can protect themselves from new and emerging attacks at every point on their networks, while meeting their evolving IT needs in the post-pandemic era.”



Check Point’s Infinity Architecture is the industry’s first consolidated security architecture spanning networks, cloud, mobile and IoT, providing the highest level of threat prevention against both known and unknown cyber threats. Its comprehensive enterprise product line ensures customers are protected against any threat, anytime and anywhere. The Infinity architecture offers: