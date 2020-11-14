Gulfport Enters Into Restructuring Support Agreement for Pre-Arranged Plan of Reorganization to Reduce Debt by Approximately $1.25 Billion and Significantly Improve its Cost Structure

Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Process to Implement Financial Restructuring



Obtains Commitment for $105 Million in New Money Debtor-In-Possession Financing to Support Continued Ordinary Course Operations, Including Payments for Wages and Benefits, Vendors and Suppliers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (the “Company” and together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, “Gulfport”) today announced that it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) with over 95% of its revolving credit facility lenders and certain noteholders holding over two-thirds of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes. Attached to the RSA is a “pre-negotiated” restructuring plan (the “Plan”) that will strengthen Gulfport’s balance sheet, significantly reduce its funded debt, and lower ongoing operational costs. Pursuant to the RSA and the Plan, Gulfport expects to eliminate approximately $1.25 billion in funded debt and significantly reduce annual cash interest expense going forward. Gulfport will also issue $550 million of new senior unsecured notes under the Plan to existing unsecured creditors of certain Gulfport subsidiaries. Certain of Gulfport’s noteholders have committed to backstop a minimum new money investment of $50 million in the form of convertible preferred stock. The RSA is designed to allow Gulfport to move through the restructuring process as expeditiously as possible.

To implement the restructuring contemplated by the RSA and the Plan, Gulfport has filed petitions for voluntary relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (“the Court”). Gulfport intends to use the proceedings to strengthen its balance sheet, restructure certain debt obligations, significantly reduce its midstream cost structure, and achieve a more sustainable capital structure. Gulfport intends to continue to operate in the ordinary course of business during the restructuring process.

Gulfport also announced that it has secured $262.5 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing from Gulfport’s existing lenders under its revolving credit facility, including $105 million in new money that will be available upon Court approval. The financing is structured to fund Gulfport’s ordinary course operations during the chapter 11 proceedings, including employee wages and benefits and payments to suppliers and vendors. Gulfport has also received a commitment from its existing lenders to provide $580 million in exit financing upon emergence from chapter 11.