Company Information/Resolutions of the General Meeting

Ponte San Pietro (BG) - Ponte San Pietro (BG), 13 November 2020 -
Following the notice of call of the Bondholders' meeting in relation to the bond
issuance "Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018 / 2023",
ISIN: IT0005320756,
Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. informs that the Bondholders' meeting, held
yesterday November 12th 2021, unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the
terms and conditions of the bond issuance.



Further inquiry note:
Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +39 035 4551269
Email: edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.com
Sito internet www.mazzucconi.com


issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
Via Mazzini 10
I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)
phone: +39 035 4551269
FAX: +39 035 4371242
mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.com
WWW: www.mazzucconi.com
ISIN: IT0005320756
