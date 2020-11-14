EANS-News Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / Approval of the amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information/Resolutions of the General Meeting
Ponte San Pietro (BG) - Ponte San Pietro (BG), 13 November 2020 -
Following the notice of call of the Bondholders' meeting in relation to the bond
issuance "Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018 / 2023",
ISIN: IT0005320756,
Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. informs that the Bondholders' meeting, held
yesterday November 12th 2021, unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the
terms and conditions of the bond issuance.
Further inquiry note:
Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +39 035 4551269
Email: edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.com
Sito internet www.mazzucconi.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
Via Mazzini 10
I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)
phone: +39 035 4551269
FAX: +39 035 4371242
mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.com
WWW: www.mazzucconi.com
ISIN: IT0005320756
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129545/4763129
OTS: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
