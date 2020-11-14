--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information/Resolutions of the General MeetingPonte San Pietro (BG) - Ponte San Pietro (BG), 13 November 2020 -Following the notice of call of the Bondholders' meeting in relation to the bondissuance "Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018 / 2023",ISIN: IT0005320756,Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. informs that the Bondholders' meeting, heldyesterday November 12th 2021, unanimously approved the proposed amendment to theterms and conditions of the bond issuance.Further inquiry note:Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial OfficerTel. +39 035 4551269Email: edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.comSito internet www.mazzucconi.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.Via Mazzini 10I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)phone: +39 035 4551269FAX: +39 035 4371242mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.comWWW: www.mazzucconi.comISIN: IT0005320756indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129545/4763129OTS: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.

EANS-News Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / Approval of the amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds

- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information/Resolutions of the General Meeting Ponte San Pietro (BG) - Ponte San …



