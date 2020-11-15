RAPT Therapeutics to Announce Initial Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FLX475 in Multiple Cancer Indications

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company plans to present initial data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FLX475 in patients with multiple cancer indications in a premarket press release and webcast on Monday, November 16, 2020.



RAPT will host a conference call accompanied by a slide presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 16th. The live webcast and audio archive of the presentation may be accessed on the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 672-0665 (domestic) or (929) 517-0344 (international) and refer to conference ID 6772479. The webcast will be available for replay for two weeks. Please connect to the website 10 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.