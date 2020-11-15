 

Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and Efficacy Data from Highest Dose Cohorts, in the Phase1a Study of ATA188 for Progressive Forms of Multiple Sclerosis at the ECF 28th Annual Meeting

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today announced the Company will present for the first time 15-month safety and efficacy data from all patients in the two highest dose cohorts of the Phase 1a open-label extension (OLE) study of ATA188 for the treatment of progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). The results are featured in a poster presentation at the European Charcot Foundation (ECF) 28th Annual Meeting, held November 15-19, 2020.

“We are very pleased to see dose-related and durable responses maintained long-term which likely indicate a treatment effect with ATA188,” said Jakob Dupont, Global Head, Research and Development at Atara. “Seeing 50 percent of patients achieve long-term sustained disability improvement out to 15 months is remarkable in progressive forms of MS and supports the continued clinical investigation of ATA188 for this devastating disease for which there are currently no treatment options that substantially alter the course of disease.”

Findings presented include data on 24 patients from the 12-month dose escalation portion of the trial, 16 of whom entered the OLE and have ≥15-month data available as of October 2020. Throughout the entire Phase 1a and OLE study, nine of the 16 patients who entered the OLE demonstrated sustained disability improvement (SDI) with ATA188 treatment (seven achieved SDI in the first twelve months and two during the OLE). In seven out of the nine patients, SDI was driven by sustained improvement in Expanded Disability Status Score (EDSS).

A dose-related increase in the number of patients meeting SDI criteria was observed. Similar safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities was shown in the highest dose cohorts (Cohorts 3 and 4). In the two highest dose cohorts, five out of 12 total patients (42%) and six out of 12 total patients (50%) demonstrated SDI at 12 and 15 months, respectively. SDI was driven by EDSS in all but one of the patients in Cohorts 3 and 4; all SDI observed in Cohort 4 was based on EDSS improvement. The Cohort 3 and 4 doses demonstrated similar efficacy profile based on SDI, with the Cohort 4 dose trending toward greater effect on EDSS.

