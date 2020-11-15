 

Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience, The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.11.2020, 20:40  |  54   |   |   

Across all single-dose cohorts, mean HBsAg concentrations continuously declined up to week 12 before reaching a plateau, suggesting dosing of AB-729 less frequently than every 4 weeks may be warranted

        In the 60 mg every 4 weeks multi-dose cohort, HBsAg concentrations continued to decline steadily beyond week 12 with no plateau in response observed to date

          Both HBV RNA and HBcrAg concentrations declined after single- and multi-dose administration of AB-729

          AB-729 was generally safe and well tolerated

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:00 am ET

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced the presentation of updated clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (AB-729-001) with AB-729, its proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi compound. The presentation, entitled Safety and pharmacodynamics of the GalNAc-siRNA AB-729 in subjects with chronic hepatitis B infection, was presented by Professor Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, during a virtual oral session: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics (New) at The Liver Meeting Digital ExperienceTM, The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Meeting.              

Summary of presented data

Single-doses of AB-729 studied to date, 60 mg, 90 mg and 180 mg, resulted in comparable mean HBsAg declines at week 12, followed by a sustained plateau phase. During the multiple-dose portion of the trial, 60 mg of AB-729 dosed every 4 weeks resulted in continuous declines in HBsAg, reaching a mean of –1.44 log10 IU/ML at week 16. Data beyond week 16 demonstrate further declines in HBsAg with no plateau seen to date. AB-729 also resulted in meaningful decreases in both HBV RNA and HBcrAg. AB-729 was generally safe and well tolerated. The presentation can be accessed through the Investors section under Events & Presentations of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Arbutus Biopharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience, The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Meeting Across all single-dose cohorts, mean HBsAg concentrations continuously declined up to week 12 before reaching a plateau, suggesting dosing of AB-729 less frequently than every 4 weeks may be warranted         In the 60 mg every 4 weeks multi-dose …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RAPT Therapeutics to Announce Initial Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FLX475 in Multiple ...
Sienna Announces November Dividend
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Arbutus to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
05.11.20
Arbutus Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
29.10.20
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
5.837
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP. REGISTERED SHARES O.N. ehem Tekmira Pharmaceuticals vor dem Durchbruch?