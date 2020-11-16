TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the UK video games industry, has published new data showing that almost 80 per cent of all games development staff in the UK are employed outside of London in a range of different regions.

UK regions 2020 percentage share of UK development workforce* South East 22.4% London 21.3% North West 11.8% Scotland 10.7% West Midlands 9.1% East of England 6.9% East Midlands 5.4% Yorkshire & Humber 5.2% North East 4.2% South West 2% Wales 0.6% Northern Ireland 0.5%

*Percentages have been rounded up.

Dr Richard Wilson, OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"Almost 80 per cent of all games development staff in the UK are employed outside of London. While just over a fifth of development staff are located in the South East of England, the third and fourth largest centres of games development by headcount are the North West of England and Scotland, respectively. Many of the UK's games development clusters boast excellent universities and a strong tradition of games development.