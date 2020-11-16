 

Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking partnership

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With GTR returning to the Nordic region for its leading annual Trade Finance conference, Mitigram - born in the Nordics and today the world's premier global platform for funding and hedging trade risks - celebrated 5 years since its official launch.

Mitigram is the first digital market network for Corporates, Traders and Financial institutions.  The network was launched in 2015 with a vision to close the digitisation gap between the needs of Corporate Treasury and Trade Finance, allowing for corporations to manage their Trade Finance pricing and transaction processing on a central platform.

"We knew from the start that it was not possible to establish a Trade Finance marketplace overnight," Mitigram's founder and Chief Product Officer Marjon Wohlén said in preparation for the annual GTR Nordic event, which this year took place virtually on November 10 and 11. "But 5 years down the road we can confidently say that Mitigram has managed to create a truly global trusted market network," Marjon continued.

Mitigram will also have a spotlight in another major trade finance event, Structured Finance; virtually organised by the leading German publisher Finance Magazin from November 23 to 26. Mitigram approaches the fintech space with a distinctive inclusive vision, acknowledging that there is no market solution that can single-handedly address the inefficiencies in the industry.

According to Mitigram's CEO, Milena Torciano, "The need for digitisation in Trade Finance is now, more than ever, a pressing issue. Especially in times of global crisis, where all countries are affected simultaneously, corporates, traders and financial institutions have the unique opportunity to close the gaps between the demand and supply of Trade Finance and to improve processes by adopting state of the art digital solutions."

Such acceleration in the adoption of technology to maximise efficiency cannot happen in a divided ecosystem. Financial institutions have traditionally been cautious in adopting technologies without clear track records and advanced security. Interoperability challenges between different technology partners and solution fragmentation are major issues hampering adoption of new applications. To deliver innovative solutions with long-lasting user benefits, and to achieve sustainable growth, will require fintech players to realise the synergies that come about through collaboration and recognition of mutual strengths. This model of fintech Inclusiveness can substantially reduce the challenges between innovation needs and technology adoption.

