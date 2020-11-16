 

Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments

Zurich (ots) - Globalance Bank, pioneer in sustainable investing is launching
Globalance World, a world first in the form of a digital and interactive globe
for sustainable investments. At http://www.globalanceworld.com/ , investors and
other finance enthusiasts have free access to analyze and assess the future
orientation and sustainability of currently over 6,000 listed companies and
selected stock indices with regard to ESG, climate change and megatrends.

The groundbreaking digital platform Globalance World builds on the Globalance
Footprint® introduced in 2012, adding an interactive dimension: users can
discover the climate path their investments follow, the megatrends their assets
are invested in, and in which countries their investments have a positive or
negative footprint. The platform provides a new perspective and interactive
presentation of daily updated data from thousands of companies linked to
relevant news and summary explanations. Users can evaluate stocks, portfolios
and indices based on criteria such as CO2 emissions, global warming compared to
the climate target of a 2 degrees Celsius increase in temperature, current
megatrends and other future-oriented parameters. For example, the global warming
potential of the S&P 500 is 3.3 degrees and the Shanghai Index is 4.3 degrees.
The evaluations are based on raw data and analyses from recognized data
suppliers such as Carbon Delta, MSCI, Morningstar or Factset, which Globalance
specialists combine and supplement with their own methodology developed over
eighteen months of intensive work.

The comprehensive media release, information about Globalance Bank and Reto
Ringger, founder and CEO of Globalance Bank, and photo material are available at
Media Corner (https://www.globalance.com/en/mediencorner/) .

Contact:

For further information
Globalance Bank Ltd.
Sonja Suter
Gartenstrasse 16, CH-8002 Zurich
Phone +41 44 215 55 02
mailto:sonja.suter@globalance.com

