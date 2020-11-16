Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments

Zurich (ots) - Globalance Bank, pioneer in sustainable investing is launchingGlobalance World, a world first in the form of a digital and interactive globefor sustainable investments. At http://www.globalanceworld.com/ , investors andother finance enthusiasts have free access to analyze and assess the futureorientation and sustainability of currently over 6,000 listed companies andselected stock indices with regard to ESG, climate change and megatrends.The groundbreaking digital platform Globalance World builds on the GlobalanceFootprint® introduced in 2012, adding an interactive dimension: users candiscover the climate path their investments follow, the megatrends their assetsare invested in, and in which countries their investments have a positive ornegative footprint. The platform provides a new perspective and interactivepresentation of daily updated data from thousands of companies linked torelevant news and summary explanations. Users can evaluate stocks, portfoliosand indices based on criteria such as CO2 emissions, global warming compared tothe climate target of a 2 degrees Celsius increase in temperature, currentmegatrends and other future-oriented parameters. For example, the global warmingpotential of the S&P 500 is 3.3 degrees and the Shanghai Index is 4.3 degrees.The evaluations are based on raw data and analyses from recognized datasuppliers such as Carbon Delta, MSCI, Morningstar or Factset, which Globalancespecialists combine and supplement with their own methodology developed overeighteen months of intensive work.The comprehensive media release, information about Globalance Bank and RetoRingger, founder and CEO of Globalance Bank, and photo material are available atMedia Corner (https://www.globalance.com/en/mediencorner/) .Contact:For further informationGlobalance Bank Ltd.Sonja SuterGartenstrasse 16, CH-8002 ZurichPhone +41 44 215 55 02mailto:sonja.suter@globalance.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150322/4763620OTS: Globalance Bank Ltd.