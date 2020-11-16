Global Warming Solutions Inc. Announces the Addition of Three Leading Industry Members to its Advisory Committee.

Jacksonville, FL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solution Inc., (OTC MARKETS: GWSO), is pleased to announce that effective today, three new members were added to it’s Advisory Committee. Prof. Robert F. Waters, Ph.D., Del Bentz M.S. and Bret W. Rawson brings decades of valuable leadership to Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

Prof. Robert F. Waters, Ph.D. is a senior research professor at Arizona State University Biodesign Institute. He is co-developer of many successful anti-cancer and anti-viral treatments. His research includes focus in genomics, anti-virals, diabetes, cancer, artificial intelligence, and mathematics. He also continues to be published in major journals, and attends speaking engagements regularly.

Prof. Robert F. Waters is a current member of the Mathematical Association of America, and the American College of Medical Genetics (Emeritus Status).

Service in Organizations

Kansas State University working on DNA Hybridization techniques

CYMMYT (Mexico) under the auspices of Nobel Prize Laureate, Prof. Norman E. Borlaug.

CAPLAMAR (Mexico City), CIA (Langley), British Petroleum (London), and Tyndall AFB (Florida), working on CIS WAN communications.

Worked with the State of Arizona on the “Seatbelt Coalition,” and Arizona State Educational statistics issues.

20 years in medical schools, and continues to teach Medical Biochemistry, Medical Genetics, and Biostatistics.

About Del Bentz M.S.

Del Bentz is the first engineer to have developed a unique feedback control system that achieves high-speed robotic movement with precise control and has won a national award for innovation in controls. He worked as an engineer in the space industry, and helped in developing the most efficient brushless DC motor of its time.

Del Bentz is one of several researchers who discovered a new method of processing an ancient plant material into soil stimulating products. This has formulated health products for both animals, and humans that can also be utilized as nontoxic natural pest control products for humans, crops, animals, and fish. These products have been granted several patents and national awards for innovative product and design.

His other accomplishments include:

Development of new product lines for wastewater, plants and soil, which has shown to out perform all current known products of its type. (This is currently being introduced around the world).

Proven water savings up to 40% in desert conditions with the Salt River Project 1/2.

Developed products to provide plant minerals for human health. Developed the technology for the extraction of ancient plant material from a compound called Fulvic acid known as the “miracle molecule of health.”

Currently working with innovative products for aqua-culture for the extraction of sea lice on salmon. Awarded a patent for the formulation of this product. This product has been proven to out perform all other current products on the market (waiting for a government license to market this to the fish industry).

Developed a nontoxic product for head lice on children. Tested successfully and currently used by doctors and nurses in homeless shelters around the Phoenix (Arizona) area.

Currently developing the Ballast Water Treatment system for the sterilization of ballast water. Jointly patented this process using a new mechanism for the destruction of bacteria, viruses, and spores for the use in water sterilization. (The UN has mandated that all seawater used as ballast, must meet certain water standards so that no cross contamination can occur). This patented technology is the lowest cost system on the market at this time.. Waiting for funding to finish product testing.

Developing a passive water sterilization system to produce biologic free fresh water for people who live in 3rd world countries.

About Bret W. Rawson