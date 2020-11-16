 

DGAP-News Mutares signed Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% share in Nexive Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 06:35  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Mutares signed Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% share in Nexive Group

16.11.2020 / 06:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares signed Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% share in Nexive Group

- Potential sale to Poste Italiane seen as unique opportunity under national COVID-19 measures in Italy

- Potential sale will support distribution of performance dividend

- Nexive is No. 2 in the Italian postal service and parcel market

Munich/Milan, 16 November 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed a Heads of Agreement for the sale of its 80% share of Nexive Group S.r.l., headquartered in Milan, to Poste Italiane S.p.A.

The Nexive business was acquired in July 2020 from PostNL, who still holds the minority share of 20% in the entity that acquired the Nexive business. Following strong COVID-19 impact, Nexive has been on a strong recovery path since the second half of 2020. After four months, first key successful turnaround measures were implemented, and the partner-network was sustainably strengthened.

The enforcement of Article 75 of Law Decree August 14th, 2020, no.104, which bears urgent measures to support and revitalize the Italian economy, enabled Poste Italiane to set forth its acquisition and consolidation plans for the Italian postal and parcel service. Significant economies of scale are expected from the consolidation of the businesses.

Robin Laik comments: "The acquisition by Poste Italiane makes perfect sense and it is the best possible new owner for Nexive. We went through a short but very successful restructuring exercise so far which the new owner will continue in order to grow the business. I am happy that this transaction has also the potential to let predominantly our shareholders participate in our success."

The closing of the transaction is pending on further due diligence and relevant conditions and is expected by latest January 2021. The transaction is expected to have a relevant positive impact on the Mutares Holding Results.

Seite 1 von 3
mutares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mutares AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mutares signed Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% share in Nexive Group DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Letter of Intent Mutares signed Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% share in Nexive Group 16.11.2020 / 06:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Mutares signed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Erhöhung der Abfindung nach § 305 AktG und entsprechender Neuabschluss des ...
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG english
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 UBS Australasia Virtual Conference
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia bestätigt Neunmonatszahlen 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive-Gruppe ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-News: Mutares signed Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% share in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia confirms nine-month figures for 2020
Titel
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive-Gruppe unterzeichnet (deutsch)
06:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive-Gruppe unterzeichnet
06:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet (deutsch)
06:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
06:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
13.11.20
Mutares: Erfolgreiche Übernahme
13.11.20
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme der Engineering Services von Valmet Automotive Inc. erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme der Engineering Services von Valmet Automotive Inc. erfolgreich ab
13.11.20
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of the Engineering Services from Valmet Automotive Inc.
12.11.20
Mutares: Hinweis auf starke Unterbewertung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
1.608
Mutares AG