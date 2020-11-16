 

DGAP-News Grand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2020 results

DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/9 Month figures
Grand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2020 results

16.11.2020 / 06:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES 9M 2020 RESULTS WITH A RESILIENT PORTFOLIO DELIVERING SOUND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

- Net rental income for the first nine months of 2020 at €279 million, as compared to €285 million during the comparable period in 2019 primarily due to disposals during the period.

- Adjusted EBITDA of €223 million for the first nine months of 2020, up by 1% over €220 million for the comparable period in 2019, supported by a steady organic rental growth.

- FFO I for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €162 million, increasing 1% from €160 million during the first nine months of 2019.

- FFO I per share and FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution for the first nine months of 2020 remained stable at €0.96 and €0.81 respectively.

- Profit for the period amounted to €342 million with a basic EPS of €1.68 and diluted EPS of €1.58.

- Disposals of over €350 million during the first nine months of 2020, resulting in gains of €108 million over total costs and at a slight premium above book value, generating an FFO II of €270 million during 9M 2020.

- EPRA NAV as of September 2020 amounted to €4.3 billion and €25.1 per share, higher by 5% and 2% respectively, when compared to December 2019.

- Total Equity of €5.2 billion, reflecting a strong equity ratio of 49%

- Solid credit metrics with a low average cost of debt of 1.3%, long average debt maturity of 7 years and a low LTV of 35%. Further complemented by a large level of unencumbered assets amounting to €6.7 billion (representing 79% of total portfolio value) and robust operational cash flows with an ICR of 5.8x.

