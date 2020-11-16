Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia confirms nine-month figures for 2020



Francotyp-Postalia confirms nine-month figures for 2020

- Despite Corona pandemic, revenues fall by only 3.2 % to € 147.6 million

- EBITDA declines by 7.2 % to € 19.5 million

- Adjusted free cash flow increases by 66.6 % to € 11.7 million



Berlin, November 16, 2020 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), expert for secure digital communication processes (ISIN DE000FPH9000), today presented its figures for the first nine months of 2020. The company confirms the preliminary figures published on November 9th.

In the first nine months of 2020, FP generated revenues of € 147.6 million compared to € 152.4 million in the same period of the previous year. EBITDA reached € 19.5 million compared to € 21.0 million in the same period of the previous year. In the first nine months of 2020, the Company increased free cash flow to € 7.1 million compared with € 0.6 million in the previous year. Adjusted for investments in finance lease assets, M&A as well as payments for the JUMP project, free cash flow reached € 11.7 million compared to € 7.0 million in the prior-year period.

Robust core business



FP's core business of franking and inserting continued to show comparatively robust development. Due to the economic impact of the Corona pandemic, revenues decreased by 6.0 % to € 92.5 million. Revenues include contributions from the acquisition of Hefter Systemform (€ 2.9 million), the effect of the reassessment of the economic life of leased products from 2019 (€ 2.1 million) and negative currency effects (€ -0.4 million). Despite the Corona-related decline in revenues, FP was able to further increase its market share in the first nine months of 2020, which now stands at 12.4 %.