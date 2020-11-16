 

UMC Selected as a DJSI Global Component for 13th Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) has selected UMC as a global component for the 13th consecutive year. UMC’s performance surged this year, especially in the environmental category where three of the five scored items received full marks, ranking first in the global semiconductor foundry industry. Within the 23 Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) scoring items, UMC earned the highest scores in the semiconductor industry for nine, including "Environmental Policy and Management System," "Product Stewardship," "Product Quality and Recall Management," "Environmental and Social Reporting," "Human Rights," and "Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy." These nine highest scores included seven perfect marks. DJSI-World 2020 evaluated the largest 2,500 global enterprises, with only 7 semiconductor companies selected worldwide.

SC Chien, co-president and CSR Committee chairman at UMC said, "DJSI is highly regarded internationally, and it is difficult to stand out among worldwide companies to be selected as an index component for 13 consecutive years. This achievement highlights the hard work of all employees working together on all aspects of ESG, and is the cornerstone of UMC’s sustainable operation. As we celebrate UMC’s 40th anniversary, we will continue to uphold the concept of "people-oriented, symbiosis with the environment, and co-prosperity with society," implement the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), and work with global supply chain partners and stakeholders to exert influence towards better CSR practices. We continue to advance on the path towards sustainable operation and anticipate even greater contributions to social development, creating a win-win situation for shareholders, colleagues, customers and society.”

UMC is a pioneer in promoting corporate sustainability and practicing social responsibility, with numerous recognitions both domestically and worldwide. In 2020, UMC earned “Top 5% in Corporate Governance Evaluation,” “FTSE4Good Emerging Index” honors and was listed as a “FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index” component. UMC also promotes partnerships with its green “Eco Echo Award,” now in its fifth year, to promote domestic ecological conservation. So far, more than 30 ecological conservation plans and youth environmental action projects have been implemented.

