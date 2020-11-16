Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Expedia releases its 2021 Travel Trends Report, sharing predictions and booking advice for the year ahead. In addition to tapping into its own massive database of pricing, search and demand data, Expedia has also partnered with the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) for a deep dive on the effect of the pandemic on global air travel.

Highlighting trends across flights, accommodation and car rental, the report has been created to arm travellers from the UK with the information and inspiration they need to make smart travel decisions coming out of an unprecedented year. Using both internal and external data, it outlines the best holiday hacks, trending destinations for 2021 and how our priorities have changed since the pandemic hit.

Holiday hacks

There has been a significant amount of change in the past year and given ongoing uncertainty, booking future trips can be daunting, however, what's clear is that the desire to travel persists. To give travellers confidence that they're getting the best value for money during these unpredictable times, Expedia has looked at data from the past year to find the top travel hacks in 2021 for UK travellers:

For flights , ARC has found the best day of the week to book is a Sunday, where prices are shown to be approximately 17% cheaper than on a Friday - the most expensive day to book. For lower rates, start your international travel on a Thursday.

, ARC has found the best day of the week to book is a Sunday, where prices are shown to be approximately 17% cheaper than on a Friday - the most expensive day to book. For lower rates, start your international travel on a Thursday. For accommodation , the best average rates are now typically found on a Monday. Avoid booking on a Thursday, when many holidayers are looking to get away ahead of the weekend and travel corridor announcements are made, prompting a surge in interest.

, the best average rates are now typically found on a Monday. Avoid booking on a Thursday, when many holidayers are looking to get away ahead of the weekend and travel corridor announcements are made, prompting a surge in interest. For car rental , the best time to book is on a Thursday. Tuesdays show the highest rates, so leave booking until later in the week.

, the best time to book is on a Thursday. Tuesdays show the highest rates, so leave booking until later in the week. Book with a flexible policy. Many hotels on Expedia.co.uk can be booked with a flexible booking policy, so you won't be left out of pocket should your plans change.

New destinations and changing priorities