 

AKASOL AG: Strong growth in Q3 2020 - Revenue at EUR 40.6 million for the nine-month period 2020 and despite Corona crisis almost 30 % above previous year

DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
AKASOL AG: Strong growth in Q3 2020 - Revenue at EUR 40.6 million for the nine-month period 2020 and despite Corona crisis almost 30 % above previous year

AKASOL AG: Strong growth in Q3 2020 - Revenue at EUR 40.6 million for the nine-month period 2020 and despite Corona crisis almost 30 % above previous year

  • Due to successful trend in Q3, revenue for the current financial year more than doubled to EUR 40.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 18.2 million)
  • Growth of almost 30 % compared to previous year (Revenue 9M 2019: EUR 31.3 million)
  • Positive EBITDA of EUR 57 thousand achieved in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: EUR -2,5 million)
  • New serial projects in the final stages of contract negotiations
  • Planned structural and capacity expansion to realize expected future growth

Darmstadt, Germany, November 16, 2020 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems and a provider of comprehensive solutions, continued the expected and announced upturn in business in the third quarter of 2020, successfully remaining on course for growth. Compared to its revenue of EUR 18.2 million in the first half of the year, the Company generated revenue of EUR 22.3 million during the third quarter alone, achieving more than a doubling of revenue within the current year.

"After our customers lifted their suspension of production and resumed operations, we experienced the expected increase in revenue in the third quarter. In addition, our serial production of the second generation of battery systems was able to start on schedule in August. As a result, with the delivery of almost 500 battery systems in September, we managed to break our previous monthly record for quantity delivered," Sven Schulz, CEO of AKASOL AG, said. AKASOL had taken steps to ensure delivery capacity for the rapid realization of this catch-up effect partly through suitable inventory production during the first half of the year, but mainly through the massive expansion of production capacities at the Langen plant. From a nine-month point of view, revenue in 2020 is thus EUR 40.6 million, representing an increase of almost 30 % compared to the previous year (9M 2019: EUR 31.3 million). The fact that AKASOL generated more revenue in August and September alone than in the entire first half of the year underlines once again the enormous dynamics of the company despite Corona related challenges, emphasizes CFO Carsten Bovenschen. In this context, the achievement of the EBITDA break-even point for Q3 2020 is particularly satisfying.

