Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eleventh time

Basel, 16 November 2020 - For the eleventh time, Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has been recognised as the most sustainable company in the Pharmaceuticals index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). This is based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. The DJSI family of indices serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. Roche has maintained its leadership through its sustainability strategy which is fully embedded in the company’s business and culture.

“We are proud of being recognised once again for our sustainability efforts,” says Roche CEO Severin Schwan. “At Roche, we know that the key to creating sustainable value and growth lies in partnering with multiple stakeholders. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for public and private sectors across the globe to work together to address this challenge. In these unprecedented times, we are more than ever committed to work in close collaboration with all global health actors to ensure that medicines and diagnostics reach the people who need them.”Roche is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 with a growing portfolio of diagnostics solutions, the development of new medicines and a number of partnerships across the industry. In parallel, Roche also continues to deliver medicines and diagnostics for patients across a broad range of other disease areas and is working with healthcare providers, laboratories, authorities and organisations to help make sure that patients continue to receive the tests, treatment and care they need during these challenging times.For over 120 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. Roche follows a holistic approach when managing sustainability: In addition to improving access to products, the company’s strategy also focuses on achieving continuous progress in areas such as social responsibility, environmental protection, supply chain sustainability, people attraction and retention.