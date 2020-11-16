 

ObsEva SA Reports Positive Topline Results of the PROLONG Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant (OBE022) for Treatment of Preterm Labor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 07:00  |  62   |   |   

 

  • Over 50% reduction of pre-term delivery within 48hrs of treatment in singleton pregnancy
  • Maternal, fetal and neonatal safety comparable to placebo
  • Data supports advancement of ebopiprant to Phase 2b dose range finding

             

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – 16 November 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health today announced the positive topline results of PROLONG, the Phase 2a proof-of-concept, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of ebopiprant in preterm labor.  Ebopiprant is a new, first in class, orally active, selective prostaglandin F (PGF), receptor antagonist designed to treat preterm labor by reducing uterine contractions and cervical maturation while avoiding the adverse neonatal side-effects associated with non-specific prostaglandin inhibitors such as Indomethacin.

One of the key objectives in reducing the mortality and morbidity associated with preterm birth is delaying delivery for at least 48 hours thereby allowing for the administration and the full effect of critical drugs that induce lung maturation and neural protection for the neonate

“Assessing the therapeutic potential of a new chemical entity in pregnant women is a major challenge and I would like to thank the participating patients and congratulate our team for successfully completing this unique study. Today, no approved options are available in the United States for treatment of women with preterm labor. The encouraging PROLONG results offer new hope for these women and their babies. Furthermore, the results support the potential for improving the standard of care in Europe and Asia.” said Ernest Loumaye, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ObsEva. “Building on the strong effect seen at 48 hours, the Phase 2b dose range finding, including testing of higher doses, will allow us to more fully define this product’s potential and the longer-term benefits for babies.”

In this study, 113 women with spontaneous preterm labor (gestational age between 24 and 34 weeks) were randomized and treated with atosiban (ex-U.S. standard of care) plus ebopiprant or atosiban plus placebo for 7 days. There were 83 (73%) women with singleton pregnancies and 30 (27%) with twin pregnancies. One hundred and forty-one neonates were born.

Seite 1 von 5
ObsEva Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ObsEva SA Reports Positive Topline Results of the PROLONG Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant (OBE022) for Treatment of Preterm Labor   Over 50% reduction of pre-term delivery within 48hrs of treatment in singleton pregnancyMaternal, fetal and neonatal safety comparable to placeboData supports advancement of ebopiprant to Phase 2b dose range finding               Geneva, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
RAPT Therapeutics to Announce Initial Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FLX475 in Multiple ...
Sienna Announces November Dividend
Global Warming Solutions Inc. Announces the Addition of Three Leading Industry Members to its ...
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ObsEva SA Reports Positive Topline Results of the PROLONG Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant ...
Captor Capital Provides Update on OTC listing
Roche zum elften Mal als nachhaltigstes Gesundheitsunternehmen im Dow Jones Sustainability Index ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
ObsEva SA to present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference, November 17 – 19, 2020
09.11.20
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
05.11.20
ObsEva Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update
02.11.20
ObsEva SA hosts live symposium and presents oral communication at the SEUD Online Week November 3 - 6, 2020
22.10.20
ObsEva SA Presented Two Late-Breaking Posters at the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress October 17-21
20.10.20
ObsEva SA Presented Nolasiban Poster at the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress October 17-21

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
6
OBSV (MKap $148 M) (Cash $65 M) Bioaktie für das 4Q