ObsEva SA Reports Positive Topline Results of the PROLONG Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant (OBE022) for Treatment of Preterm Labor

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – 16 November 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health today announced the positive topline results of PROLONG, the Phase 2a proof-of-concept, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of ebopiprant in preterm labor. Ebopiprant is a new, first in class, orally active, selective prostaglandin F 2α (PGF 2α ), receptor antagonist designed to treat preterm labor by reducing uterine contractions and cervical maturation while avoiding the adverse neonatal side-effects associated with non-specific prostaglandin inhibitors such as Indomethacin.

One of the key objectives in reducing the mortality and morbidity associated with preterm birth is delaying delivery for at least 48 hours thereby allowing for the administration and the full effect of critical drugs that induce lung maturation and neural protection for the neonate

“Assessing the therapeutic potential of a new chemical entity in pregnant women is a major challenge and I would like to thank the participating patients and congratulate our team for successfully completing this unique study. Today, no approved options are available in the United States for treatment of women with preterm labor. The encouraging PROLONG results offer new hope for these women and their babies. Furthermore, the results support the potential for improving the standard of care in Europe and Asia.” said Ernest Loumaye, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ObsEva. “Building on the strong effect seen at 48 hours, the Phase 2b dose range finding, including testing of higher doses, will allow us to more fully define this product’s potential and the longer-term benefits for babies.”

In this study, 113 women with spontaneous preterm labor (gestational age between 24 and 34 weeks) were randomized and treated with atosiban (ex-U.S. standard of care) plus ebopiprant or atosiban plus placebo for 7 days. There were 83 (73%) women with singleton pregnancies and 30 (27%) with twin pregnancies. One hundred and forty-one neonates were born.