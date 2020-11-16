 

Bone Therapeutics announces completion of the acquisition of its cell therapy manufacturing subsidiary SCTS by Catalent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 07:00  |  43   |   |   

REGULATED INFORMATION


Gosselies, Belgium, 16 November 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces that Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (“Catalent”), has completed the acquisition of Bone Therapeutics’ manufacturing subsidiary, Skeletal Cell Therapy Support SA (SCTS), announced on 29 October 2020. Following completion of the transaction, SCTS’ manufacturing infrastructure and production operating teams have now become part of Catalent’s Cell & Gene Therapy division.

Under the terms of the transaction, Catalent acquires Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy manufacturing subsidiary, SCTS, for gross proceeds of €12 million. The equity purchase price, net of SCTS’s debt (€3 million), cash adjustments, and taking into account the restructuring of some Bone Therapeutics’ existing liabilities (€3 million), generates net proceeds of approximately €6 million.

Concurrently, Bone Therapeutics and Catalent entered into associated supply agreements. Under these agreements, the acquired manufacturing entity will continue to service the production of ALLOB, Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, for Bone Therapeutics and its partners. This will grant Bone Therapeutics access to Catalent’s global network of clinical and commercial manufacturing facilities, and will ensure ongoing optimization, sustainability and a global reach for the production of ALLOB, as the product heads through clinical development and anticipated commercialization. The transaction excludes any IP rights, thus Bone Therapeutics will retain the know-how and ability to tech transfer ALLOB production.

These supply agreements with Catalent will streamline and economize ALLOB’s production and is estimated to result in a €2 million annual reduction of fixed costs. The partnership will enable Bone Therapeutics to focus its strategy on the development of products from its differentiated MSC (Mesenchymal Stromal Cell) platform of cell and gene therapeutic targets for orthopedics and other indications. Based on current developments and recently signed agreements, Bone Therapeutics has decided to terminate the remaining convertible bond programs issued in March 2018 and April 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Bone Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics announces completion of the acquisition of its cell therapy manufacturing subsidiary SCTS by Catalent REGULATED INFORMATION Gosselies, Belgium, 16 November 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces that Catalent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
RAPT Therapeutics to Announce Initial Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FLX475 in Multiple ...
Sienna Announces November Dividend
Global Warming Solutions Inc. Announces the Addition of Three Leading Industry Members to its ...
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ObsEva SA Reports Positive Topline Results of the PROLONG Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant ...
Captor Capital Provides Update on OTC listing
Roche zum elften Mal als nachhaltigstes Gesundheitsunternehmen im Dow Jones Sustainability Index ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Bone Therapeutics and its collaborators Cerhum, 3D-Side, mSKIL and IREC awarded €3 million in funding under the framework of BioWin, the health cluster of Wallonia, to develop personalized, tissue engineered bone implants
30.10.20
Bone Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update
29.10.20
Bone Therapeutics and Catalent sign agreements to streamline production of the allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB
23.10.20
Bone Therapeutics SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
23.10.20
Bone Therapeutics SA: Transparency notification received from S.R.I.W. SA and Sofipôle SA
20.10.20
Bone Therapeutics reaches 50% treated patients in ongoing JTA-004 Phase III pivotal knee osteoarthritis study

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
52
BOTHE.BR (MKap €25 M) Cash € 15 M / Schnäppchen aus Belgien