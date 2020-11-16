 

DGAP-News GESCO reasserts outlook after first nine months

GESCO reasserts outlook after first nine months

16.11.2020 / 07:15
  • Nine-month period shaped by adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic
  • Economic recovery in the third quarter
  • M&A activities intensified
  • Full-year outlook reasserted

Wuppertal, 16 November 2020 - GESCO Group, a Prime Standard-listed company, has reasserted its outlook for financial year 2020 after the first nine months of the year. Taken in isolation, the third quarter saw significant recovery in incoming orders, sales and the margin compared to the second-quarter low, but in the reporting period as a whole these indicators all fell significantly short of the previous-year period. Strategically, GESCO has driven forward its programmes for operative, market and product excellence and launched a series of targeted projects in its implementation of NEXT LEVEL. In addition, it has adjusted its M&A activities over the past few months, recruited additional staff and intensified its operations. With increased liquidity and reduced bank liabilities, GESCO also provided itself with greater financial means for acquisitions.

Economically speaking, business was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic from March onward following a satisfactory start to the year. The second quarter in particular was shaped by significant declines in incoming orders and sales, while earnings were operationally negative and further impacted by impairment losses of € 13.5 million on companies in the Mobility Technology segment that had no effect on liquidity. Operating business recovered in the third quarter, with the EBIT margin exceeding the previous year's level. In the cumulative nine-month period, a widespread reluctance to invest among customers and coronavirus-related restrictions to sales activities caused incoming orders to fall to € 354.2 million (adjusted previous-year period: € 437.2 million). Sales dipped from € 438.6 million to € 363.0 million. The fall in capacity utilisation, general price pressure and expenditure in adjustments in line with the lower order level contributed disproportionately to the decline in earnings. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell from € 43.3 million to € 27.1 million.

