DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Publishes Figures for Q4 and Preliminary Figures for FY 2019/2020

DATAGROUP continues strong growth trend

Pliezhausen, November 16, 2020. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today publishes figures for the fourth quarter as well as preliminary unaudited figures for FY 2019/2020. The group continues to show impressive sales growth. On a full-year basis, earnings figures are still adversely affected by delayed start-ups in the banking sector and significantly higher expenses for the boarding of new bank customers. However, the fourth quarter has shown a positive development in comparison to the preceding quarters. The first weeks of the new fiscal year give reasons for optimism about a positive business performance in FY 2020/2021.

In fiscal year 2019/2020 (01.10.2019 - 30.09.2020) revenue increased by 16.8 % to EUR 358.2m (PY EUR 306.8m). The proportion of services in revenue improved significantly to 85.1 % (PY 79.1 %). Operating earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and before risk provisions increased by 14.8 % to EUR 53.8m (PY EUR 46.9m), the EBITDA margin before risk provisions was 15.0 % (PY 15.3 %). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and before risk provisions decreased by 11.2 % to EUR 21.0m (PY EUR 23.6m). The EBIT margin before risk provisions was 5.9 % (PY 7.7 %). As a result of risk provisions as well as high non-recurring expenses in the financial services sector, EBT deteriorated by 69.5 % to EUR 6.6m (PY EUR 21.7m). Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.03 compared to EUR 1.74 in the previous year. When adjusted for risk provisions, EPS were EUR 1.47[1]. Organic growth of the fully integrated entities was approx. 2 %.