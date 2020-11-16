 

Shanghai Electric's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to BB, Highlighting Its Continued Improvement on ESG Developments

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 07:34  |  59   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has been granted an upgrade to BB for its MSCI ESG Rating, as the Company has been putting efforts in advancing its new energy solutions and labor management.

Shanghai Electric Logo

Shanghai Electric is focusing on developing its strategy of ESG, which refers to the environmental, social and corporate governance factors in measuring a company's sustainability and societal impact on investment. Last year, the Company established an ESG management committee, prioritizing ESG measures among its overall strategy and including the committee in its corporate governance structure.

The MSCI's move to upgrade Shanghai Electric's ESG rating to BB reflects the Company's long-standing value of environmental protection and its engagement in the field of renewable clean technology. Given its involvement in renewable energy as well as energy storage and smart grids, the Company is "well poised to benefit from China's move to boost clean and lower-carbon energy as part of its efforts to cap carbon emissions by 2030," as mentioned in MSCI's rating report.

Shanghai Electric's interim results underscored its efforts in ESG developments. In the first half of the year, it gained a 40.75% year-on-year increase in new orders for energy equipment, integration services and industrial equipment combined. Within new energy equipment, its orders for wind power equipment increased by 505.9% year-on-year.

MSCI has given a positive assessment toward Shanghai Electric's business in clean technology. MSCI stated in the report that the Company attained opportunities to participate in clean tech markets mainly due to its involvement in advanced nuclear power generation technology; coal-fired supercritical thermal; gasturbine IGCC power generators; wind and solar power generation equipment; and smart grids, as well as wastewater treatment.

To ensure stable and quality production as well as the physical and mental health of its employees, Shanghai Electric has built a sound labor management system. Accommodations for overseas staff, which offer them safe places to work efficiently and have proper rests amid the COVID-19 pandemic, were set up.

Shanghai Electric also values the safety of its employees. Since January this year, the Company has worked with local partners to establish a specialist virus prevention and control team to protect staff while working on-site such as locally-hired personnel in Dubai and Bangladesh to receive fact sheets and advisory handbooks with on-site safety training in both English and Arabic.

MSCI pointed out in the report that Shanghai Electric is "less likely to experience workflow disruptions due to labor unrest or reduced productivity due to poor job satisfaction."

Meanwhile, Shanghai Electric is making efforts to prioritize its digitalization reform. "We are actively shaping and carrying out internal reforms to go digital and smart as we strive to meet the standards set by our international peers," said Cheng Yan, Executive Director and General Manager of Shanghai Electric Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

The Company's latest achievements in digitalization include its upgraded SEunicloud platform, which won the world's first industrial intelligence award at the 2020 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Summit earlier this year. Equipped with smart supply chain solutions designed to directly match factory production with power plant demands, the one-stop platform is established to empower smart wind power operation, remote thermal power operation, machine tool maintenance, energy storage and distribution.

Building upon all its sustainability efforts, Shanghai Electric will further integrate ESG measures into its business operation to comprehensively improve its environmental, social and governance-related practices for the coming years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159638/LOGO_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shanghai Electric's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to BB, Highlighting Its Continued Improvement on ESG Developments SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Shanghai Electric's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to BB, Highlighting Its Continued Improvement on ESG ...
Vicore Pharma recruits the first patient in the phase II Proof-of-Concept study in idiopathic ...
LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases
Changyu Noble Dragon came in First Place in the world's best-selling wine brands blind tasting
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods