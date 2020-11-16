Dermapharm Holding SE continues on its growth course in third quarter of 2020

Group revenue rose by 11.5% to EUR 577.2 million

Adjusted Group EBITDA increased by 4.4% to EUR 139.0 million; corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin at 24.1%

Cooperation agreement on vaccine production with BioNTech

Management Board confirms forecast for fiscal year 2020

Grünwald, 16 November 2020 - Dermapharm Holding SE (together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Dermapharm"), a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected therapeutic areas in Germany, published its financial figures for the first nine months of 2020 today. The company increased its sales by 11.5% in the reporting period to EUR 577.2 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 517.6 million). At the same time, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for non-recurring expenses and provisions totalling EUR 7.5 million increased by 4.4% to EUR 139.0 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 133.1 million). Accordingly, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.1%. Unadjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 131.5 million, resulting in an unadjusted EBITDA margin of 22.8%.

Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE, commented as follows: "Even in these challenging times, our business model continues to prove its strength. Thanks to our growing product range, we are very well positioned in attractive niche markets. We have thus succeeded in compensating for risks in other sub-markets in a dynamic environment by consistently exploiting opportunities in some sub-markets and risks in others. I would also like to emphasise the very successful development in our international markets. We are particularly pleased that we were able to conclude a cooperation and supply agreement with BioNTech for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2."