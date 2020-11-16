 

DGAP-News JDC Group AG: Continued revenue growth despite COVID-19 crisis

JDC Group AG: Continued revenue growth despite COVID-19 crisis

JDC Group AG: Continued revenue growth despite COVID-19 crisis

- Revenues increase by around 9 percent to EUR 86.5 million in the first nine months of 2020

- EBITDA up by roughly 4 percent in the first nine months, at EUR 3.7 million

- Effects of COVID-19 crisis noticeable, particularly in the property business and in occupational pensions

Figures on the performance of JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) published today show that the group is continuing to grow in spite of the coronavirus crisis.

Revenues for the first nine months are up by around 9 percent, at EUR 86.5 million (first nine months of 2019: EUR 79.6 million). Revenues for the third quarter increased by 2 percent to EUR 27.7 million (third quarter 2019: EUR 27.0 million).

Revenues in the Advisortech segment rose by roughly 8 percent to EUR 71.7 million. The revenues of the Advisory segment for the first nine months of 2020 are up by around 10 percent and stand at EUR 21.3 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 4 percent to EUR 3.7 million (first nine months of 2019: EUR 3.6 million). In the third quarter on its own, EBITDA was down slightly at EUR 0.6 million (third quarter 2019: EUR 0.7 million) due to COVID-19 related costs (smaller contract cancellations and slightly higher IT costs).

Overall, JDC Group is continuing to navigate its way through the crisis well: in the third quarter, the number of new business applications, and consequently sales of financial products, again exceeded the figures for the same quarter of the previous year, although the increase was not quite as large as in the first half of the year. The initiation of new business relationships has been complicated by the extensive social distancing measures, with the suspension of many social activities and the shutdown of many businesses in the second quarter. The impact of this is making itself felt in the business performance: long hold-ups in the financing and mortgage sector are being caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the property business is lagging further behind as a result. Corporate retirement plans have not yet regained momentum either, owing to the continuing restrictions on visitors to almost all businesses. The strong investment and non-life insurance business compensated for this again in the third quarter, so that even in the traditionally weakest quarter of the year there was a two percent increase in revenues.

