DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results

16.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results

Helsinki, 16 November 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum", the "Company" or the "Group") announces unaudited results for the first nine months ended 30 September 2020 ("9M 2020").

Financial Highlights 9M 2020

- Revenue y-o-y down by -19.0% to EUR 176.7 million as a result of management actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including reduced lending and stricter scoring) and the decision to streamline the Group's countries of operations by suspending lending in selected markets

- Positive EBIT achieved by continued strict cost discipline as well as conservative and qualitative underwriting

Operational Highlights

- Investment in future growth: CapitalBox acquired SME lending business from Spotcap NL
 

  9 months ended

30 September
Key Figures, EUR million 9M 2020 9M 2019
Revenue 176.7 218.1
Operating profit (EBIT) 19.3 33.5
Profit before tax 2.1 19.7
Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.03 0.78
Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.03 0.78
 

Successful navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic by substantial cost

