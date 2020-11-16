The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 13 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.8589 £ 21.9139 Estimated MTD return 2.98 % 2.67 % Estimated YTD return 8.56 % 6.19 % Estimated ITD return 148.59 % 119.14 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.70 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -24.78 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,550.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.27 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A