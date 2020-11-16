 

MPC Capital's subsidiary Cairn Real Estate completes EUR 120 million capital increase for Gateway Fund

MPC Capital's subsidiary Cairn Real Estate completes EUR 120 million capital increase for Gateway Fund

The onboarding of new institutional investors allows an acceleration of the growth strategy in the logistics and light-industrials segment

Hamburg/Amsterdam, 16. November 2020 - MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), through its Dutch subsidiary Cairn Real Estate, has successfully completed a capital increase of EUR 120 million for the "Gateway Fund". Originally launched as "ABN AMRO MeesPierson Real Estate Growth Fund", the fund is an unlisted REIT and focuses on the market for logistics and light industrial real estate in the Netherlands and Germany. The fund currently comprises around 30 properties, mainly located in the Netherlands. Further assets are located in Western and Northern Germany.

The capital increase was successfully executed in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic. In addition to existing investors, who contributed around EUR 20 million in fresh capital to the fund, new institutional investors also participated in the capital increase with around EUR 100 million. Following the capital increase, the funds' asset volume is expected to rise towards EUR 500 million. The new liquid funds are to be invested swiftly in a pipeline of attractive assets.

Pieter Akkerman, Managing Director of Cairn Real Estate: "Logistics and light industrial properties are stable cornerstones of our real estate strategy. This segment has proven to be robust during the COVID 19 pandemic with market fundamentals remaining strong, solid demand, disciplined supply and land scarcity. The pace of change is also expected to continue in the coming years with e-commerce further taking hold. The successful capital increase shows that investor demand is also stable. We are proud that we were able to attract new institutional investors to our Gateway Fund".

About MPC Capital AG (www.mpc-capital.com)
MPC Capital AG is an internationally active asset and investment manager specialising in real asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages investment products for international institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its focus is on the asset categories Real Estate, Shipping and Infrastructure. MPC Capital AG has been quoted on the stock exchange since 2000 and has around 290 employees group-wide.

