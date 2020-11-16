 

PureTech to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 08:00  |  46   |   |   

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that members of the Management Team will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences. Webcasts of the presentations will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com.

Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference
 Presenter: Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time: 9:05 AM EST

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
 Presenters: Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer; Eric Elenko, chief innovation officer
Date: Fireside Chat available as of 10:00 AM EST on Monday, November 23, 2020

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference
 Presenters: Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer; Eric Elenko, chief innovation officer
Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020
Time: 4:20 PM EST

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech’s Founded Entities, is comprised of 24 products and product candidates, including two that have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and European marketing authorization. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of product candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company’s unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the company's future prospects, developments, and strategies. The forward looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Disclaimer

