Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 08:00   

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces an R&D update.

R&D highlights

  • Encouraging interim data from ongoing clinical trial in care homes confirms accuracy of Novacyt’s near-patient testing (NPT) system compared to central laboratory testing of COVID-19
  • Launch of PROmate, a new product to improve the workflow efficiency of Novacyt’s NPT system for COVID-19 testing
  • Development of a loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test for COVID-19
  • Development of an antibody lateral flow test (LFT) for COVID-19
  • Development of a research-use-only (RUO) test for a new strain of COVID-19

Novacyt's near-term focus remains to deliver strong organic revenue growth in the core business, where the Directors believe demand for its products will continue to grow well into 2021 as COVID-19 testing continues. In the medium-term, Novacyt expects to leverage its reputation, market intelligence and relationships developed during the COVID-19 response to commercialise new products, as well as expand its presence in respiratory and transplant clinical diagnostics, to continue to meet significant unmet market needs.

As part of Novacyt’s strategy, the Company also continues to invest in developing its IP portfolio to enhance and secure future value and has submitted 15 new patents covering various aspects of its COVID-19 portfolio.

Clinical trial update using Novacyt’s NPT system in care homes

Further to the announcement on 22 July 2020, Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) has completed an interim review of the performance of the Company’s innovative near-patient testing (NPT) system in an ongoing study testing for COVID-19 in care homes.

The interim review analysed over 4,000 samples from care home residents and staff, with 98% of the samples using Novacyt’s NPT system processed and reported in the same day. The clinical accuracy of Novacyt’s NPT system was found to have >99% clinical sensitivity and specificity when compared to a standard central laboratory system. These data demonstrate the reliability and accuracy of Novacyt’s NPT system. In addition, mid-nose nasal swabs were found to be effective and well tolerated compared to the more invasive nasopharyngeal swabs.

