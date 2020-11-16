 

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Sells Real Estate Portfolio in Berlin

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Sells Real Estate Portfolio in Berlin

Berlin, 16 November 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, Germany's leading housing privatisation company, sold a real estate portfolio in Berlin to an institutional investor. The portfolio comprises 35 units with a lettable area of 2,148 square metres. It was agreed not to disclose the selling price.

"The successful transaction underlines the continued high interest of institutional investors in residential real estate in Germany and Berlin", comments Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.

 

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag


Wertpapier


