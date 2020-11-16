 

DGAP-News PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz is new Managing Director of the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 08:00  |  86   |   |   

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz is new Managing Director of the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15

16.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz is new Managing Director of the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15

Munich, November 16, 2020. The creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 (CC15), a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7, GSIN A12UPJ) reorganizes its management. From now on, Nico Buchholz takes over the tasks of Nicolas Paalzow as CC15 Managing Director. As CEO of PANTAFLIX AG, Nicolas Paalzow will in turn from now on focus more on the implementation of the overall group strategy.

Nico Buchholz joined CC15 in early March 2019. This means that an expert from the agency's own ranks with an excellent network in the industry is moving to the head of the agency. Creative Cosmos was founded by Joko Winterscheidt and Matthias Schweighöfer, among others. Buchholz has already had an impressive career in a short amount of time and, with a high degree of implementation expertise, he has developed wide-reaching, innovative and precisely tailored campaigns for Mercedes-Benz, and most recently XXXLutz. In his role as Managing Director, Nico Buchholz will put his unmistakable and stylistically confident signature even more strongly at the service of CC15 and at the same time further expand its market position.

"About a year and a half ago, I chose CC15 because I saw the enormous potential of speed and access to talent that CC15 brings with its lean structure and shareholders. Together with my colleagues, I still have a lot of plans and I am looking forward to my new role as Managing Director and the opportunity to take on even more responsibility," says Nico Buchholz, CC15 Managing Director.

"Nico Buchholz is the best successor I could wish for. He will now represent the opportunities of our company for our customers at the highest level. I am sure he will give the business even more momentum and we will create the best conditions for an efficiently positioned PANTAFLIX Group," says Nicolas Paalzow, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG.

Seite 1 von 3
PANTAFLIX Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pantaleon - auf dem Weg zur zweiten Netflix ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz is new Managing Director of the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Personnel PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz is new Managing Director of the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 16.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PANTAFLIX …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Erhöhung der Abfindung nach § 305 AktG und entsprechender Neuabschluss des ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG bestätigt auch nach 9 Monaten positiven Geschäftsverlauf trotz Corona - Operativer ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG confirms positive business development after 9 months despite Corona - operating cash ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Titel
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz ist neuer Geschäftsführer der Kreativagentur Creative Cosmos 15 (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz ist neuer Geschäftsführer der Kreativagentur Creative Cosmos 15
10.11.20
Pantaflix erhöht Kapital - Platzierung bereits erfolgt
10.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung (deutsch)
10.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement
10.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
4.010
Pantaleon - auf dem Weg zur zweiten Netflix ?