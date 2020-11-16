PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz is new Managing Director of the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15

Munich, November 16, 2020. The creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 (CC15), a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7, GSIN A12UPJ) reorganizes its management. From now on, Nico Buchholz takes over the tasks of Nicolas Paalzow as CC15 Managing Director. As CEO of PANTAFLIX AG, Nicolas Paalzow will in turn from now on focus more on the implementation of the overall group strategy.

Nico Buchholz joined CC15 in early March 2019. This means that an expert from the agency's own ranks with an excellent network in the industry is moving to the head of the agency. Creative Cosmos was founded by Joko Winterscheidt and Matthias Schweighöfer, among others. Buchholz has already had an impressive career in a short amount of time and, with a high degree of implementation expertise, he has developed wide-reaching, innovative and precisely tailored campaigns for Mercedes-Benz, and most recently XXXLutz. In his role as Managing Director, Nico Buchholz will put his unmistakable and stylistically confident signature even more strongly at the service of CC15 and at the same time further expand its market position.

"About a year and a half ago, I chose CC15 because I saw the enormous potential of speed and access to talent that CC15 brings with its lean structure and shareholders. Together with my colleagues, I still have a lot of plans and I am looking forward to my new role as Managing Director and the opportunity to take on even more responsibility," says Nico Buchholz, CC15 Managing Director.

"Nico Buchholz is the best successor I could wish for. He will now represent the opportunities of our company for our customers at the highest level. I am sure he will give the business even more momentum and we will create the best conditions for an efficiently positioned PANTAFLIX Group," says Nicolas Paalzow, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG.