Study Investigates Effects of Patient Blood Management Program with Masimo SpHb, Noninvasive, Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring, on Postoperative Cancer Patients

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a study published in Blood Transfusion in which Dr. Lucia Merolle and colleagues at the Azienda USL-IRCCS of Reggio Emilia, Italy investigated the impact of applying a patient blood management program, including use of noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring, Masimo SpHb, to the care of postoperative cancer patients. 1 The study found that using SpHb as part of a patient blood management program not only increased how often postoperative blood transfusions were appropriate, but decreased the total and mean number of blood units transfused per patient.

Masimo Radical-7 with SpHb (Photo: Business Wire)

Patient blood management (PBM) is “an evidence-based, multidisciplinary approach aimed at optimizing the care of patients who might need blood transfusions.” Recognizing that PBM might have specific benefits for surgical oncology patients, the researchers implemented a two-step PBM program and compared three groups of postoperative adult cancer patients who underwent major surgery between 2014 and 2017. Step 1 PBM included seminars and training designed to teach semi-intensive post-surgical personnel the principles of PBM. Step 2 PBM added the use of SpHb monitored with Masimo Radical-7 Pulse CO-Oximeters with SpHb. Audit 1 reviewed data for 200 patients whose post-surgical care did not incorporate PBM. Audit 2 was of 200 patients whose care incorporated Stage 1 PBM, and Audit 3 was of 200 patients whose care incorporated Stage 2 PBM along with continuous SpHb monitoring.

Using guidelines developed by the Italian Society of Transfusion Medicine and Immunohaematology (SIMTI), the researchers found that transfusion appropriateness rose from 38% in Audit 1 patients, to 75% in Audit 2 patients (Step 1 PBM), to 79% in Audit 3 patients (Step 2 PBM, with SpHb). The total number of red blood cell (RBC) units transfused was similar for Audit 1 and Audit 2 patients (52 and 58 units, respectively), but dropped to 39 units with the addition of SpHb monitoring to PBM (Audit 3). The mean number of RBC units transfused was the same for Audit 1 and Audit 2 patients (1.8 units/patient), but again, with the addition of SpHb monitoring (Audit 3), the mean dropped to 1.3 units/patient.