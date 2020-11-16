 

Equinor ASA Changes in Equinor’s corporate structure and Corporate Executive Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 08:00  |  44   |   |   

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announces changes in the corporate structure and the Corporate Executive Committee (CEC).

"Equinor is developing as a broad energy company. We are now making changes to further strengthen our ability to deliver on our always safe, high value, low carbon strategy. These changes will support improved value creation from our world-class oil and gas portfolio, accelerated profitable growth within renewables and the development of low carbon solutions," says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor.

Organisational structure

The new corporate structure will consist of six business areas and five corporate centre units. The current organisational structure will remain in place until the planned implementation takes effect by 1 June 2021.

Business Areas:

Exploration & Production Norway (EPN) and Exploration & Production International (EPI) are established as two new business areas. They will continue competitive and resilient oil and gas exploration and production, with industry-leading unit costs, recovery rates and carbon efficiency. Equinor is well positioned with world-class assets in attractive areas. Two consolidated oil and gas business areas will support a focused approach to strengthen value creation and reduce emissions.

Renewables (REN) continues as a business area, renamed from New Energy Solutions (NES), aiming to accelerate profitable growth within renewables. It will report as a separate segment from the first quarter of 2021.

Equinor is establishing Technology, Digital & Innovation (TDI) as a separate business area, while Projects, Drilling & Procurement (PDP) will become a more focused business area. Technology, digitalisation and innovation are fundamental enablers to improve safety, increase value creation, reduce emissions and develop low carbon solutions. Gathering units in a new TDI business area will unlock opportunities both within oil and gas, renewables and low carbon solutions.

Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) is unchanged as a business area.

Corporate centre units:
The Corporate Finance Organisation (CFO) will also include units for strategy, mergers & acquisitions and business development.

Safety, Security & Sustainability (SSU) will be established as a new functional area.

Legal & Compliance (LEG), Communication (COM) and People & Organisation (PO) will remain as functional areas.

The announced changes in the corporate structure will support continuous improvement and reduce the overall number of leadership positions but does not in itself lead to redundancies.

Corporate Executive Committee

Disclaimer

