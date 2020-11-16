 

Atos launches Atos OneCloud

The Atos OneCloud initiative will be supported by a €2 billion investment

Paris, November 16, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today launches Atos OneCloud, a unique initiative to pro-actively accelerate its clients’ migration to the Cloud through a one-stop shop offering industry specific go-to-market and organization. Atos OneCloud will allow customers to unleash the business potential of Cloud through business processes optimization and application modernization, making them more agile, more mobile, more data driven and more customer centric. Supported by a dedicated c. €2 billion investment over the next 5 years, Atos OneCloud will be delivered through highly secure and decarbonized, public, private or hybrid Cloud environments.

First and foremost, Atos OneCloud aims at bringing business outcomes to customers, adapted to their industry, answering their market challenges and fitting their Cloud journey maturity which can be either foundational, opportunistic, strategic, or transformational. Also, Atos OneCloud is designed as a modular approach, allowing customers to move their entire landscape to the Cloud or business building block by business building block.

“We believe Cloud is more than ever the new normal for Digital and Atos is uniquely positioned to deliver the full value of Cloud to its clients,” said Elie Girard, Atos CEO. “Atos OneCloud is the only solution on the market that blends industry customized consulting with application transformation expertise in an end-to-end set of services. It is the answer to help further accelerate clients’ digital transformation into secure and decarbonized Cloud environments. To drive improved business outcomes, each of our customers can now co-design their own Atos OneCloud Plan. Benefiting from a unique set of capabilities, this roadmap for enterprise transformation will be built and delivered end to end by Atos, with its powerful ecosystem of partners,” Elie Girard continued.

To deliver such business benefits to customers, Atos OneCloud combines a unique set of 10 offerings in a powerful one-stop shop. The strength of Atos OneCloud is based on Atos’ ability to orchestrate any combination of those individual offerings and to instantiate them by industry, following on from the launch at the beginning of 2020 of Spring, its industry led approach. This set of 10 offerings includes:

