THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes October 2020 NAV Update







16 November 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 31 October 2020.

Key Highlights

(Returns in USD) Month 31 Oct-20

YTD 31 Oct-20

LTM Total return NAV development

per Share1



4.5% 3.2% 4.9% NAV development per Share 4.5% 0.0% 1.6%

NBPE’s NAV increased by $38.6 million in October 2020 driven by: $44.2 million of gains, or $0.94 per share, attributable to private valuation increases $3.6 million of unrealised losses, or $0.08 per share, primarily attributable to unrealised negative foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments, public valuations and other mark to market adjustments $2.8 million of expenses, $0.05 per share, attributable to management and other fee accruals, and credit facility interest and expenses $0.8 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $0.02 per share





Portfolio Valuation

The value of NBPE’s private equity portfolio as of 31 October 2020 was based on the following information2:

13% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 October 2020 7% in public securities 6% in private direct debt investments

43% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 September 2020 43% in private direct equity investments

1% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 July 2020 1% in private direct equity investments

43% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 June 2020 42% in private direct equity investments 1% in fund investments

