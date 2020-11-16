Construction contract (Stock office building in Tähetorni Tehnopark)

AS Nordecon and OÜ Favorte H24 entered into contract for the construction of a two-storey stock office building in Tähetorni Tehnopark located Härgmäe str 24, Tallinn. The cost of the building with 5,500 sqm combined rentable space and associated roads and utility lines is 2.7 million euros plus VAT.

