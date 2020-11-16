AB Science secures equity financing for a maximum of 4 million shares with Alpha Blue Ocean’s PACT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN

AB SCIENCE SECURES EQUITY FINANCING FOR A MAXIMUM OF 4 MILLION SHARES WITH ALPHA BLUE OCEAN’S PACTTM

AB Science SA (Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) has entered into an equity financing facility, the Programme d’Augmentation de Capital à Terme (PACTTM), with a fund managed by Alpha Blue Ocean.

Alpha Blue Ocean is committed to subscribe to newly issued shares of AB Science (in tranches comprised of a number of shares between 500,000 and 1 million) over a period of 24 months from the date of this announcement, up to a maximum of 4.0 million shares in total (or 7.8% of the company’s share capital). Such subscriptions for new shares shall be carried out by means of capital increases using the twenty-fifth resolution of the Shareholder’s Meeting of August 31, 2020 (as renewed or otherwise amended, if applicable).

By way of example, based on the latest closing price of AB Science’s shares on Euronext Paris, it is estimated that AB Science could raise approximately 38.5 million euros through this equity financing facility.

« This new and innovative equity financing solution helps to meet the specific needs of listed MidCaps whilst aligning our interests with those of the current shareholders. We are happy to participate in the development of a company which is at the forefront of R&D in its field of expertise », stated Pierre Vannineuse (Chairman & CEO) and Frédéric Sutterlin (Venture Partner) of Alpha Blue Ocean.

Terms and conditions of the PACT TM

For each tranche, the issuance price of new shares of AB Science, subscribed in full by Alpha Blue Ocean, shall be equal to 100% of the volume-weighted average price of the shares of AB Science traded on Euronext Paris over the three trading days preceding a tranche drawdown request, without any discount (the “Reference Price”).

For each tranche, and after the settlement-delivery of the new shares of AB Science following the relevant capital increase, 75% of the proceeds of the tranche shall be secured in an escrow account with a third-party escrow agent. The remaining balance shall be kept by AB Science.

Following predefined trading rules for each tranche1, Alpha Blue Ocean shall manage the orderly sale, on or off the market, of the AB Science shares subscribed to. 95% of the proceeds shall be distributed to AB Science on a monthly basis (minus a structuration fee), directly from Alpha Blue Ocean or by way of a release from the escrow account.