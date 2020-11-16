 

AB Science secures equity financing for a maximum of 4 million shares with Alpha Blue Ocean’s PACT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 08:17  |  75   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN

Paris, November 16, 2020, 8:30 am

AB SCIENCE SECURES EQUITY FINANCING FOR A MAXIMUM OF 4 MILLION SHARES WITH ALPHA BLUE OCEAN’S PACTTM

AB Science SA (Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) has entered into an equity financing facility, the Programme d’Augmentation de Capital à Terme (PACTTM), with a fund managed by Alpha Blue Ocean.

Alpha Blue Ocean is committed to subscribe to newly issued shares of AB Science (in tranches comprised of a number of shares between 500,000 and 1 million) over a period of 24 months from the date of this announcement, up to a maximum of 4.0 million shares in total (or 7.8% of the company’s share capital). Such subscriptions for new shares shall be carried out by means of capital increases using the twenty-fifth resolution of the Shareholder’s Meeting of August 31, 2020 (as renewed or otherwise amended, if applicable).

By way of example, based on the latest closing price of AB Science’s shares on Euronext Paris, it is estimated that AB Science could raise approximately 38.5 million euros through this equity financing facility.

« This new and innovative equity financing solution helps to meet the specific needs of listed MidCaps whilst aligning our interests with those of the current shareholders. We are happy to participate in the development of a company which is at the forefront of R&D in its field of expertise », stated Pierre Vannineuse (Chairman & CEO) and Frédéric Sutterlin (Venture Partner) of Alpha Blue Ocean.

Terms and conditions of the PACTTM

For each tranche, the issuance price of new shares of AB Science, subscribed in full by Alpha Blue Ocean, shall be equal to 100% of the volume-weighted average price of the shares of AB Science traded on Euronext Paris over the three trading days preceding a tranche drawdown request, without any discount (the “Reference Price”).

For each tranche, and after the settlement-delivery of the new shares of AB Science following the relevant capital increase, 75% of the proceeds of the tranche shall be secured in an escrow account with a third-party escrow agent. The remaining balance shall be kept by AB Science.

Following predefined trading rules for each tranche1, Alpha Blue Ocean shall manage the orderly sale, on or off the market, of the AB Science shares subscribed to. 95% of the proceeds shall be distributed to AB Science on a monthly basis (minus a structuration fee), directly from Alpha Blue Ocean or by way of a release from the escrow account.

Seite 1 von 5
AB SCIENCE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Science secures equity financing for a maximum of 4 million shares with Alpha Blue Ocean’s PACT NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN Paris, November 16, 2020, 8:30 am AB SCIENCE SECURES EQUITY FINANCING FOR A MAXIMUM OF 4 MILLION SHARES WITH ALPHA …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
RAPT Therapeutics to Announce Initial Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FLX475 in Multiple ...
Sienna Announces November Dividend
Atos launches Atos OneCloud
ObsEva SA Reports Positive Topline Results of the PROLONG Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant ...
New Maginito Website and Presentation
NB Private Equity: Monthly NAV Update - October 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
AB Science announces a financing of 4.5 million euros through the issuance of bonds convertible into new ordinary shares
20.10.20
AB Science announces positive top-line Phase 3 results for oral masitinib in severe asthma