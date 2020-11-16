Sasol announces beneficial operation of Louisiana low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit

Lake Charles, La. (ots/PRNewswire) - Seventh unit marks completion of Lake

Charles Chemicals Project



Sasol today announced our LDPE unit reached beneficial operation on 15 November

2020. The LDPE unit is the seventh and final Lake Charles Chemicals Complex unit

to come online. The LCCP is now 100 percent complete with total capital

expenditure forecast to be within the previously communicated guidance of

US$12,8 billion.



"This milestone safely brings our Lake Charles Chemicals Project to a close and

sets the stage for the next step in the evolution of our chemicals business,"

said Sasol President and Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Grobler. "The

completion of this unit and its impending transition to our joint venture with

LyondellBasell will accelerate our transformation to a more specialty

chemicals-focused company with a strong presence of base chemicals in our

portfolio."







420,000 tons per year (420 ktpa). LDPE is used to manufacture plastic bags,

shrink wrap and stretch film, coatings for paper cups and cartons, container

lids, squeezable bottles, and other applications. The beneficial operation of

the final LCCP unit signals that 100% of total nameplate capacity of the LCCP is

operational.



The LDPE unit is one of the three LCCP plants that will form part of the

Sasol/LyondellBasell Louisiana Integrated Polyethylene joint venture.



To date, Sasol's Lake Charles Chemicals Project has generated more than 800

full-time quality manufacturing jobs, with up to 6,500 people on site during

construction, US$4 billion to Louisiana businesses and nearly US$200 million in

local and state taxes.



Issued by:



Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations

Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 83 773 9457

matebello.motloung@sasol.com



Alex Anderson, Senior Manager: Group External Communication

Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 6509; Mobile: +27 (0) 71 600 9605

alex.anderson@sasol.com



In the U.S.:



Issued by:



Sarah Hughes, Manager Lake Charles Corporate Affairs

Direct telephone: +1 (346) 313-6151

sarah.hughes@us.sasol.com



Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical

facts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts

of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These

statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments

and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include,

but are not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

on Sasol's business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



Sasol's LDPE unit uses ExxonMobil technology and has a nameplate capacity of420,000 tons per year (420 ktpa). LDPE is used to manufacture plastic bags,shrink wrap and stretch film, coatings for paper cups and cartons, containerlids, squeezable bottles, and other applications. The beneficial operation ofthe final LCCP unit signals that 100% of total nameplate capacity of the LCCP isoperational.The LDPE unit is one of the three LCCP plants that will form part of theSasol/LyondellBasell Louisiana Integrated Polyethylene joint venture.To date, Sasol's Lake Charles Chemicals Project has generated more than 800full-time quality manufacturing jobs, with up to 6,500 people on site duringconstruction, US$4 billion to Louisiana businesses and nearly US$200 million inlocal and state taxes.Issued by:Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media RelationsDirect telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 83 773 9457matebello.motloung@sasol.comAlex Anderson, Senior Manager: Group External CommunicationDirect telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 6509; Mobile: +27 (0) 71 600 9605alex.anderson@sasol.comIn the U.S.:Issued by:Sarah Hughes, Manager Lake Charles Corporate AffairsDirect telephone: +1 (346) 313-6151sarah.hughes@us.sasol.comSasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historicalfacts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecastsof future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Thesestatements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developmentsand business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include,but are not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemicon Sasol's business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity