Sasol announces beneficial operation of Louisiana low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit
Lake Charles, La. (ots/PRNewswire) - Seventh unit marks completion of Lake
Charles Chemicals Project
Sasol today announced our LDPE unit reached beneficial operation on 15 November
2020. The LDPE unit is the seventh and final Lake Charles Chemicals Complex unit
to come online. The LCCP is now 100 percent complete with total capital
expenditure forecast to be within the previously communicated guidance of
US$12,8 billion.
"This milestone safely brings our Lake Charles Chemicals Project to a close and
sets the stage for the next step in the evolution of our chemicals business,"
said Sasol President and Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Grobler. "The
completion of this unit and its impending transition to our joint venture with
LyondellBasell will accelerate our transformation to a more specialty
chemicals-focused company with a strong presence of base chemicals in our
portfolio."
Sasol's LDPE unit uses ExxonMobil technology and has a nameplate capacity of
420,000 tons per year (420 ktpa). LDPE is used to manufacture plastic bags,
shrink wrap and stretch film, coatings for paper cups and cartons, container
lids, squeezable bottles, and other applications. The beneficial operation of
the final LCCP unit signals that 100% of total nameplate capacity of the LCCP is
operational.
The LDPE unit is one of the three LCCP plants that will form part of the
Sasol/LyondellBasell Louisiana Integrated Polyethylene joint venture.
To date, Sasol's Lake Charles Chemicals Project has generated more than 800
full-time quality manufacturing jobs, with up to 6,500 people on site during
construction, US$4 billion to Louisiana businesses and nearly US$200 million in
local and state taxes.
Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical
facts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts
of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These
statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments
and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include,
but are not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
on Sasol's business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity
