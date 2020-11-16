 

Sasol announces beneficial operation of Louisiana low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.11.2020, 08:45  |  65   |   |   
Lake Charles, La. (ots/PRNewswire) - Seventh unit marks completion of Lake
Charles Chemicals Project

Sasol today announced our LDPE unit reached beneficial operation on 15 November
2020. The LDPE unit is the seventh and final Lake Charles Chemicals Complex unit
to come online. The LCCP is now 100 percent complete with total capital
expenditure forecast to be within the previously communicated guidance of
US$12,8 billion.

"This milestone safely brings our Lake Charles Chemicals Project to a close and
sets the stage for the next step in the evolution of our chemicals business,"
said Sasol President and Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Grobler. "The
completion of this unit and its impending transition to our joint venture with
LyondellBasell will accelerate our transformation to a more specialty
chemicals-focused company with a strong presence of base chemicals in our
portfolio."

Sasol's LDPE unit uses ExxonMobil technology and has a nameplate capacity of
420,000 tons per year (420 ktpa). LDPE is used to manufacture plastic bags,
shrink wrap and stretch film, coatings for paper cups and cartons, container
lids, squeezable bottles, and other applications. The beneficial operation of
the final LCCP unit signals that 100% of total nameplate capacity of the LCCP is
operational.

The LDPE unit is one of the three LCCP plants that will form part of the
Sasol/LyondellBasell Louisiana Integrated Polyethylene joint venture.

To date, Sasol's Lake Charles Chemicals Project has generated more than 800
full-time quality manufacturing jobs, with up to 6,500 people on site during
construction, US$4 billion to Louisiana businesses and nearly US$200 million in
local and state taxes.

Issued by:

Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 83 773 9457
matebello.motloung@sasol.com

Alex Anderson, Senior Manager: Group External Communication
Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 6509; Mobile: +27 (0) 71 600 9605
alex.anderson@sasol.com

In the U.S.:

Issued by:

Sarah Hughes, Manager Lake Charles Corporate Affairs
Direct telephone: +1 (346) 313-6151
sarah.hughes@us.sasol.com

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical
facts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts
of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These
statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments
and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include,
but are not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
on Sasol's business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sasol announces beneficial operation of Louisiana low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit Seventh unit marks completion of Lake Charles Chemicals Project Sasol today announced our LDPE unit reached beneficial operation on 15 November 2020. The LDPE unit is the seventh and final Lake Charles Chemicals Complex unit to come online. The LCCP …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: RWE-Chef hält Kohle-Ende auch früher für möglich
virtual.MEDICA + virtual.COMPAMED bieten viele Highlights und Neuheiten - 1.500 Aussteller aus 63 ...
VAPORESSO sponserte die Wohltätigkeitsnacht "Modfather Vapes" im Hospiz ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
Sasol announces beneficial operation of Louisiana low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit
Am 27.11. ist Black Friday 2020: Auch in deutschen Innenstädten locken Händler mit den besten Deals des Jahres (FOTO)
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Die Batterien der Quantron AG sind Kobalt- und Nickelfrei und sorgen mit der LFP-Technologie ...
Weniger Kfz-Schäden durch Corona: Versicherte sollten nicht abwarten und auf Erstattungen hoffen
WAZ: Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof warnt vor möglichem Lockdown im Handel
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Rating der Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG auf C mit negativem Ausblick
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Fakten zu Mund-Nase-Bedeckungen
Weit über 1.000 km Reichweite für E-Autos mit SALD-Akkus
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:09 Uhr
Videoausblick: Montag-Optimismus - verkaufen?
09:05 Uhr
FOREX-Report: US-Fiskalpaket vor neuen Hürden – Brexit – Zukunft im Osten
09:00 Uhr
MGI platziert neue 80 Mio. Euro-Anleihe – gamigo-Anleihe 2018/22 wird vorzeitig zurückgezahlt
09:00 Uhr
Liberty Global Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices
08:59 Uhr
Aktien Asien: Handelspakt und Konjunkturdaten treiben Nikkei auf Hoch seit 1991
08:56 Uhr
Kreise/Merkel: Infektionszahlen stabilisieren sich zu langsam
08:55 Uhr
Die Kündigung des Kontos ist für die Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf die Ultima Ratio
08:55 Uhr
bioMérieux Announces the Expansion of the CE Marking of Its Molecular Biology ARGENE SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test to Include Saliva Specimens.
08:54 Uhr
Globalance lanciert Globalance World - eine digitale, interaktive Weltkugel für nachhaltige Anlagen
08:53 Uhr
5.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? 3 Tech-Aktien, die man langfristig halten kann