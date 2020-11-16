LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of LeoVegas has decided to exercise the authorisation to repurchase own shares granted to it by the company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2020. LeoVegas intends to repurchase shares for an amount up to EUR 10,000,000. The share repurchases will be conducted on one or more occasions before the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021. The purpose is to optimise the company's capital structure and create shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The repurchased shares may also be used as payment for potential future acquisitions.

The share repurchase programme is being initiated in accordance with the authorisation granted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 8 May 2020 to repurchase up to 10% of the total number of shares in the company before the 2021 AGM. This entails that a maximum of 10,165,297 shares may be repurchased. However, the company intends during the prescribed period of time to repurchase shares for a maximum amount of EUR 10,000,000. LeoVegas today owns no treasury shares. The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's regulation for issuers and the following conditions: