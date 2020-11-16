 

LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 08:32  |  56   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of LeoVegas has decided to exercise the authorisation to repurchase own shares granted to it by the company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2020. LeoVegas intends to repurchase shares for an amount up to EUR 10,000,000. The share repurchases will be conducted on one or more occasions before the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021. The purpose is to optimise the company's capital structure and create shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The repurchased shares may also be used as payment for potential future acquisitions.

The share repurchase programme is being initiated in accordance with the authorisation granted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 8 May 2020 to repurchase up to 10% of the total number of shares in the company before the 2021 AGM. This entails that a maximum of 10,165,297 shares may be repurchased. However, the company intends during the prescribed period of time to repurchase shares for a maximum amount of EUR 10,000,000. LeoVegas today owns no treasury shares. The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's regulation for issuers and the following conditions:

  1. Repurchases may be conducted on one or more occasions before the AGM on 11 May 2021.
  2. Repurchases shall be made at a price within the range of the highest purchase price and lowest selling price for the shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time.
  3. A maximum of 25%, with the exception of block trades, of the average daily trading volume in the shares on Nasdaq Stockholm may be repurchased on any given trading day.
  4. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

LeoVegas shall report to Nasdaq Stockholm all repurchases of own shares that have taken place during the program no later than within seven trading days after the date of repurchase.

This information is such that LeoVegas AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by LeoVegas AB's (publ) news distributor Cision, upon publication of this press release. The persons indicated below can also be contacted for further information.

for further INFORMATION, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO
 +46 (0) 8 410 367 66
gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com

Stefan Nelson, Group CFO
 +356 993 942 68
stefan.nelson@leovegasgroup.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20,
philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

About leovegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-exercises-authorisation-for-share-repurchases,c3237448

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3237448/1335346.pdf

LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of LeoVegas has decided to exercise the authorisation to repurchase own shares granted to it by the company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2020. LeoVegas intends to repurchase shares …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Shanghai Electric's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to BB, Highlighting Its Continued Improvement on ESG ...
Vicore Pharma recruits the first patient in the phase II Proof-of-Concept study in idiopathic ...
LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases
Changyu Noble Dragon came in First Place in the world's best-selling wine brands blind tasting
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods